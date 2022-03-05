Amitabh Bachchan's much-anticipated film Jhund has finally hit the silver screen. The movie is written and directed by Nagraj Manjule. Jhund is a biopic based on the life of Vijay Barse, a social worker and retired sports teacher from Nagpur, who founded NGO Slum Soccer, which works on the upliftment of underprivileged children through football. 

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Vijay Barse. In a country where caste is still a social reality, and a sensitive subject for mainstream cinema, the film focuses on bringing forth the issue of class and gender in sports in a sensitive manner.

Obviously, Twitter has a lot to say about the film. Let's take a look at some of them.

Here's to hoping that mainstream Bollywood cinema makes more such films on caste and does justice to them. Kudos to the team of Jhund. 