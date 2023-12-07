The moment we all have been waiting for is here as Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is streaming on our television screens now.

This coming-of-age musical revolves around the lives of seven friends: Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, and how the gang saves their little town, Riverdale.

The show marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Apart from the main cast, Koel Purie, Santana Roach, Tara Sharma Saluja and Delnaaz Irani will also be seen in the movie.

Here’s what the audience thought of the movie:

Everything looks slightly forced. The person playing Mrs Lodge and Veronica Lodge is most cringe. Least impressionable character sadly happens to be #SuhanaKhan. #TheArchies — Alex (@lexgeorgev) December 7, 2023

Why is Suhana’s Body language so weird 🤷🏼‍♂️#TheArchies — YSmusic (@yatsmusical) December 7, 2023

Have been a huge Archies fan since my teen days. Those characters were based in America, this Indian Archies based in 1960s is #TheArchies — YSmusic (@yatsmusical) December 7, 2023

STRAIGHT CHERYL IS SO WEIRD GOOD LORD #TheArchies — ray ♡ (@mirrorballis) December 7, 2023

Dont know what but, something’s aloof in #TheArchies

Cant connect to the characters, cant connect to this part of “india”

Cant connect to the music. — YSmusic (@yatsmusical) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies (Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.)#TheArchiesOnNetflix review 3⭐#SuhanaKhan 🔥🔥🔥#KhushiKapoor 💥💥💥#ZoyaAkhtar ⭐⭐⭐✨#AgastyaNanda 🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/TVP7UXl7Cu — The Last man🇮🇳 𝕩 (@the_last_man00) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies me ye bacche aise Baat kar rhe hai jaise Inko saalon se khana hi nai mila hai — Shalalala (aspiring corpse) (@fodnicha_bhaat) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies on Netflix is a disaster! Zoya Akhtar direction butchers the original comic story.Nepo kids like #SuhanaKhan,#KhushiKapoor, #AgastyaNanda etc can't speak Hindi properly or act. Total time waste, avoid it! Few positives : side characters act better, set design is good pic.twitter.com/CK4ZYlhG8q — Filmyverse (@itsfilmyverse) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies, here we go. Already irked with the fact that movie that is shot in Ooty. Claims to take place in North India. — Alex (@lexgeorgev) December 7, 2023

jughead is hilarious lmao he is dead scared for archie #TheArchies — ray ♡ (@mirrorballis) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies is a decent movie, but for optimal enjoyment, I recommend watching it in English. The nepo kids performance in Hindi lacks the finesse found in the English dub. Like seriously HINDI VERSION feels so wannabe and lacks authenticity 😁 2.5/5 — Satyajeet Singh (@osatyao) December 7, 2023

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are really good in #TheArchies & Zoya Akhtar carefully manages to get the nostalgia right. Do I wish the accents were less affected? Yes. Did I still manage to get past that? Also yes. — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) December 7, 2023

The entire Eco system wakes up from a slumber for #TheArchies



You'll hear a lot of superlatives to describe this movie now. — Pradeep Chintapalli (@PradeepVoice) December 7, 2023

#AgastyaNanda effortlessly captures the essence of Archie’s character, showcasing a remarkable screen presence in #TheArchies! Amazing debut must say, looking forward to more of him.. pic.twitter.com/0aU34yUoLB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 7, 2023

I expected #SuhanaKhan to act so well but her acting is so bland.#TheArchies — Aayushman (@aaayushmannn) December 7, 2023

sign me up for any of Agastya Nanda movies from now on!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #TheArchies — khushi🩵🌊 (@deathbytaylor4) December 7, 2023

Watching Suhana on screen is so nostalgic, @iamsrk must be the happiest today. #theArchies — Dan (@Danbecccc) December 7, 2023

Betty is Bettying well#TheArchies — Sanhita Baruah (@lmost_everybody) December 7, 2023

Ohhhh #TheArchies begins with such a banger of a song. — ndụka. (@NdukaEbubeDike) December 7, 2023

