For a show that tingles the brains cells of the viewers owing to its technicality, its latest episode touched the heart of every Indian. Shark Tank India, which is famed for turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality, proved that with sheer talent and passion, there's no tough nut to crack.

A promising entrepreneur from Malegaon, Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare aka Jugaadu Kamlesh, along with his partner Naru, pitched a Pesticides Spray solution to the Sharks.

With no professional degree but a pure desire to rule out the age-old issue of the farmers, which his dad himself has fallen victim to, he plans to change the fate of the agricultural sector with his multipurpose cycle, among other innovations.

Impressed by his zeal, Shark Peyush Bansal offered this young entrepreneur from Malegaon a deal for 10 lakhs for 40% equity and 20 lakhs in debt for his business venture.

His energy is infectious and Twitter agrees.

Kamlesh's pitch is the no.1 pitch till now for me in Shark Tank India. When the guy said ,"Yaha tk aa gya hu vohi bhot bdi baat h" it tells you a lot about his struggle. Well done @peyushbansal you were always my fav shark.#SharkTankIndia#SharkTankIndiaOnSonyTV — Milan Vishnoi (@MilanVishnoi) January 20, 2022

Everyone who's watching shark tank to Judagu kamlesh rn :- pic.twitter.com/TcpZ61fFYu — Bruce Wayne 🦇 (@Devastated_Soul) January 20, 2022

You earned my respect after today's shark tank...Thanks for supporting Jugadu Kamlesh and inspiring and restoring my faith in humanity!! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7ua56VDBcb — Snigdha (@Snigdhasmita) January 20, 2022

Bansal himself took it to Twitter and expressed his warmth.

To a new beginning... pic.twitter.com/zA9urOytYX — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) January 20, 2022

While applauding Kamlesh, Twitter is also appreciative of Shark Peyush Bansal, who had the 'lens' to recognise the potential in Kamlesh's burning desire and provide him with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shine.

Peyush Bansal investor in shark time show is really a great business man he invest 30 lakhs to the very ordinary guy mr.kamlesh who is farmer of Malegaon (Maharashtra) and inventor of spray bike,I salute Mr.Bansal🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/b5iCGyolLT — Raj Anand (@RajAnandCho4) January 20, 2022

I was totally flabbergasted when Peyush Bansal gave the offer to Jugadu Kamlesh in Shark Tank. Because there are very less entrepreneurs who invest their money for a social cause. You supported the builders of our nation - Kisan

Hats off to you @peyushbansal — Payal Mittal (@PayalMi79946391) January 20, 2022

well done Piyush sir!! 👏🏻

Respect and love.❤️

You are awesome shark showing human side of this most loved program.

What a support to Jugadu Kamlesh. Only lensekart now for lifetime.😀

God bless n keep winning hearts.#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/CDBM8EqmU2 — Honey_2014 (@Honey20148) January 20, 2022

#PeyushBansal deal given to #JugaduKamlesh just made my day.Tho the ask was very paltry in size,no investor came forward.#Kamlesh almost missed out on the deal.Even all sharks could have come in with a smaller amount & that cud 've helped.#SharkTankIndia #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyTV pic.twitter.com/2nlpk5WZSo — Anup Nair (@anup_s_nair) January 20, 2022

Take a bow!

Thanks to Mr. @peyushbansal for supporting a young boy Kamlesh Ghumare @SharkTankIndia_ working for the betterment of Farmers. This guy has been working from last 7 years on his project. He earned it.

All other sharks disappointed me big time by not supporting the guy pic.twitter.com/8tEmuaL40H — The Blogger Buddy ™️ (@beingDJ) January 20, 2022

Never thought cracking deals could ever make me smile from ear to ear!