Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, has announced that she will be stepping down from her position next month, in a shocking statement.

The politician, who became the prime minister in 2017, announced her resignation at her labour party’s meeting.

"For me it's time. I know what this job takes and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple."

In her first public appearance after the parliament went into its summer recess, she told the labour’s annual caucus retreat that she hoped to find the energy to continue as a leader but she wasn’t able to do that and her resignation would take effect by February 7, 2023.

“We need a fresh set of shoulders for that challenge.”

Needless to mention, her resignation sent shockwaves across the world and here's what netizens have been tweeting:

Jacinda Ardern, an accomplished female leader, a progressive voice against bigotry and hate, a young woman in the highest office who normalised kindness and empathy. I hope history will be kind to her – to resign at a time when leaders will go to any extent to stay in power — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 19, 2023

As an admirer of Jacinda Ardern, it's obviously bittersweet to see her resign on her own terms.



By the same token, it's admirable to see someone in politics whose goal isn't to remain in power for as long as they can, by whatever means it takes. — Ross Floate (@RossFloate) January 19, 2023

Very sad to hear Ardern is to resign.She has not been given enough credit as an outstanding leader. She has been beset by misogyny and hate.But absolutely understand why. It is exhausting>Jacinda Ardern's defining legacy serving New Zealand during a crisis https://t.co/AMCg6c7Jxg — Vincristine (@vincristine) January 19, 2023

Jacinda Ardern will resign as NZ PM as she feels she doesn’t have energy to do Justice to the job. Her ratings are high, the party likes her & she is only 42!

Generally, politicians cling on to the chair & refuse to leave even after losing

Huge Respect for @jacindaardern — Sir Kazam (@SirKazamJeevi) January 19, 2023

I can't even imagine how hard it was for Jacinda Ardern to make the decision to resign. Having the level of self-awareness needed to realize that it needed to happen is a rare gift & having the strength to actually make that choice?🤌🏻

She's a fucking unicorn. So much respect. — not meow mix customer service👻 (@NotReida) January 19, 2023

She’s a fucking unicorn. So much respect. — not meow mix customer service👻 (@NotReida) January 19, 2023

Devastated to hear Jacinda Ardern has announced she will resign her position of PM by February 7th…….feel like a real tragedy has just unfolded….. — SueQ🌻🌻🌻🌻🇺🇦💪🏼 (@sudibiff) January 19, 2023

Very sad to see Jacinda Ardern resign as New Zealand Prime Minister. The world needs more politicians like her a shining example of empathy and humanity. — Ben Schiffmann (@BSchiffmann) January 19, 2023

I don't really know New Zealand politics but what I will remember about Jacinda Ardern is the legalization of abortion rights and her immense compassion towards the Muslim community after the racist attack in Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/N9RWw6RUtp — Yara Amendiares 🦋🍄🇫🇷 (@foushi19) January 19, 2023

You can watch her entire statement here:

Jacinda Ardern resigns: 'I no longer have enough in the tank' https://t.co/0hNZDpbuHz pic.twitter.com/e6AnSiHxZr — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 19, 2023

In her statement, she also talked about how she wishes to spend more time with her partner and daughter.