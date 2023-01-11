India bagged its first-ever Golden Globe Award last night. RRR created history for Indian cinema by winning the Best Original Song Award for Naatu Naatu. Quite interestingly, the song is actually the first-ever song from Asia to bag the Golden Globe.
Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani and has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Chandrabose penned the lyrics for the song and Prem Rakshit choreographed it. The RRR team was present at the Golden Globes Award ceremony and MM Keeravani accepted the award.
You just need to watch the song once and you would agree that the award belonged to Naatu Naatu.
The win has been phenomenal for Indian cinema. Twitter erupted in joy following the news. Here’s what they had to say about this win.
RRR was also nominated for the Best Non-English Language Film, but that was won by Argentina. Starring Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr in lead roles, RRR follows the life of a fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force who fight for freedom from British rule. The movie is loosely based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Watch the song here.