India bagged its first-ever Golden Globe Award last night. RRR created history for Indian cinema by winning the Best Original Song Award for Naatu Naatu. Quite interestingly, the song is actually the first-ever song from Asia to bag the Golden Globe.

Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani and has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Chandrabose penned the lyrics for the song and Prem Rakshit choreographed it. The RRR team was present at the Golden Globes Award ceremony and MM Keeravani accepted the award.

You just need to watch the song once and you would agree that the award belonged to Naatu Naatu.

The win has been phenomenal for Indian cinema. Twitter erupted in joy following the news. Here’s what they had to say about this win.

Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award!



I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart… @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

Naatu Naatu just won at the Golden Globes for Best Song immediately heightening its chances to win the Oscar this is about to get REALLLLLL — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) January 11, 2023

Not Rihanna, Not Taylor my brother..You know Naatu? https://t.co/YrY2IGvmCH — Raghava (@belongs2raghu) January 11, 2023

An artist who has given us memorable music for decades – so heartening to see him and the brilliant #NaatuNaatu score big. #RRR #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/ZoayOXQ2hE — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) January 11, 2023

RRR’s NAATU NAATU wins Best Original Song! Which means this awards show is now officially the best! Never cancel it! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4EOVn0idAO — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) January 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #RRR at the Chinese Theatre Hollywood Interrrmission update:



WE ALL RUSHED TO THE FRONT OF THE THEATER AND HAD A DANCE PARTY DURING NAATU NAATU pic.twitter.com/goxSRgZqEo — Landon Du (@LandonSDu) January 10, 2023

Congrats to the whole team of RRR on winning the Golden Globe, Best Original song for Naatu Naatu. Proud moment for TFI & Indian cinema. @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani #NTRJr @RRRMovie 🥳🎉🎊 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) January 11, 2023

This is incredible❤️

Congratulations to M.M. Keeravani! ✨

Congratulations team… Making India Proud😘

Naatu naatu🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/bgwaMVRwZg — мυѕι𝑐_мєℓσ∂ιє𝑧🦋💫 (@Music_Melodiez) January 11, 2023

RRR was also nominated for the Best Non-English Language Film, but that was won by Argentina. Starring Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr in lead roles, RRR follows the life of a fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force who fight for freedom from British rule. The movie is loosely based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.