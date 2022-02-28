Right from its teaser, Gangubai Kathiawadi created a stir among viewers and the trailer simply intensified that. This Alia Bhatt-starrer is finally out in the cinema halls, and it looks magnificent.

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali's filmmaking is teamed with Alia Bhatt's versatility, we are promised a gripping drama that screams power. It seems like Twitterati has clapped and whistled in the theatres already, so why not have a look at their reviews before you book your tickets?

Words are not enough! @aliaa08 you are phenomenal in #GangubaiKathiawadi 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Take a bow! Bhansali sir.. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) February 26, 2022

ALIA BHATT IS BOX OFFICE KI PARI - #Gangubai packs a SOLID PUNCH over the weekend, with a strong Sunday in the Rs 14.75 to 15 crore range. The three day total stands at Rs 37.25 crore (approx.), and the journey for emerging a hit begins from today! #AliaBhatt #SLB — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) February 28, 2022

VijayRaaz as Razia Bai absolutely killed it in #GangubaiKathiawadi.



Ajay Devgn ka screen presence kamal ka hai 🙏



Alia bollywood ki chand hai chand powerful performance diya hai 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4lFwcjLJMY — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) February 26, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi - I’m not a huge fan of Bhansali and his films, but this one I enjoyed. The second half is a bit too stretched & the music doesn’t work much, but the staging, cinematography and dialoguebaazi is really good. And the performance by Alia is absolutely stunning. pic.twitter.com/NBEgQW77Tq — Aravind (@reflections1212) February 25, 2022

Ajay Devgn Sir's banging entry, people have applauded fiercely in the theater. Each & every people believe that because of Ajay Devgan sir the weight of the film has increased Ajay Devgan sir overshadowing Everyone . God of Acting @ajaydevgn#AjayDevgn𓃵 #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/uog91Iv39i — ❥Ꮶʀɪꜱʜ (@_yourKrish) February 27, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi Considering the Director,powerful subject, and positive reviews it has the capability to go huge..Makers should have shifted to it some other date probably next week or last week considering the release of #BheemlaNayak and #Valimai in South!! — Human..❤️ (@yintomyyang__) February 25, 2022

M sure this film break all record's So I just happened to watch FDFS of #GangubaiKathiawadi & my goodness I couldn’t stop praising Alia's Performance as Gangubai! #GANGUBAIinCinemas — 💖 shagun 💖 (@Meethi__shagun) February 25, 2022

Typical SLB Film with Aesthetic Woman❤️

Soo beautiful & worth watching. Have never seen her before like this , all elegance in those eyes..Pure & Bold Alia Bhatt 🌹 #FDFS #GangubaiKathiawadi #Gangubai #AliaBhatt @aliaa08 #Review pic.twitter.com/kzQqUpGSZh — Arunima Dhar (@_your_honeybee_) February 25, 2022

It was a cool experience.

Hindi cinema deserve her !!

A fantastic performance !!#GangubaiKathiawadi #AliaBhatt — _𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐍𝐢𝐱_❄️ (@Nix_casm) February 25, 2022

Watched #GangubaiKathiawadi and I have no words for you @aliaa08. You are officially the Queen of Bollywood. I seriously just want to hug you. — Janeen (@Jeeenuuu) February 25, 2022

Such amazing acting!! No one could have suited this role better than alia..uff, kya kick-ass attitude ❤️

SLB movies are nain sukh prapti.. #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/6osSjzNemk — Anu :) (@marwadichorri) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi is so gripping and engaging right from the beginning.@aliaa08 amuses us with her perfomance in such a way that we can't take our eyes off from her even for a single frame. Bhansali's brilliance in writing can be seen clearly towards the end. Go watch for her🔥 pic.twitter.com/GLaGQRrNjz — శ్రీకర్ (@Sr1k4r) February 25, 2022

The best movie I've watched🔥🔥🔥 #GangubaiKathiawadi I've no words to describe Alia's performance. She's definitely the best actress in film industry. The way she proved herself once again❤️❤️

OUR GIRL IS MAGIC ONSCREEN ✨✨❤️❤️@aliaa08 you make us so proud 🥺❤️ — gangu🌙✨ (@Aliaeverything) February 25, 2022

Also read: Who Was Gangubai: The Real Woman Who Inspired Alia Bhatt’s Character In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Watched it yet?