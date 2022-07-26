Shamshera, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, has received mixed reviews thus far. Many viewers are blown away by Ranbir Kapoor's performance and the narrative of the film. However, the box office report slanting toward labelling it a flop in regards to the amount of revenue it brought in.

But recently, regional films from the South have amassed a devoted fan base across the nation, including among fans of Hindi cinema. The Hindi-speaking audience has praised movies like KGF, RRR, and Pushpa; meanwhile, many reviewers have decried the latest mainstream Bollywood releases.

Even Shamshera was pulled into the never-ending discussion on social media that pits South films against Bollywood movies.

Currently, social media has primarily been filled with scathing reviews from critics but a lot of viewers assert that the movie isn't as horrible as the critics make it out to be.

Fans even claim that if the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera had been a South Indian movie, people would have appreciated it more.

if #Shamshera was a South Indian Film, adhi janta pagal hojati iski tareef karne mein! Its a great movie 👍🏻❤️ A full pack — lakshay chaudhary (@lakshy_here) July 24, 2022

Yes, #Shamshera isn't a great film but it isn't "unbearable" as the critics have written. If this was a South Indian film, these same critics would have lauded it and called it a "massy entertainer". #RanbirKapoor — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) July 22, 2022

People will criticize #Shamshera just becoz its a Bollywood film. Cause Now, criticizing films without any reason its trending untill its a south film. If it would be a south film, then People would praised it ignoring all the week parts.#RanbirKapoor — gulkicrazex (@rNidhiii) July 23, 2022

I have not seen RRR but I have seen the scenes mentioned below and I thoroughly agree. What people found ridiculously entertaining in RRR is being trolled in Shamshera. I'm a massive fan of South Indian films but this is incredible partiality to Hindi films. https://t.co/iocsyhFZGh — n o o s h k i e | daddy kapoor bulge era 💥 (@nooshkapoor) July 22, 2022

Trust me guys! If this would have been south film everyone would have been raving about it!! The hate and biasness!! YUCK!! #Shamshera — Toheed (@toheedx_) July 22, 2022

> When a South film releases

Media : bollywood forgot its core ! They forgot their 70s and 80s roots



> #Shamshera releases

Media: eww ! Such an outdated film, Yrf and RK should do better

.

.

.

Double dholki Sab ke Sab — R 0 NIT彡 (@imvengeance24) July 22, 2022

No comments on the film :/ but the way #RanbirKapoor performed as an action hero was 👌🏻. Hope he does this genre with a better script and production house next time. #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/Z9AVEXhdep — SAMIR. (@MeSamir23) July 24, 2022

Do you think that some narratives in South Indian films are viewed more favourably than in Bollywood?