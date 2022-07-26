Shamshera, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, has received mixed reviews thus far. Many viewers are blown away by Ranbir Kapoor's performance and the narrative of the film. However, the box office report slanting toward labelling it a flop in regards to the amount of revenue it brought in.

Shamshera
Source: Twitter

But recently, regional films from the South have amassed a devoted fan base across the nation, including among fans of Hindi cinema. The Hindi-speaking audience has praised movies like KGF, RRR, and Pushpa; meanwhile, many reviewers have decried the latest mainstream Bollywood releases. 

Even Shamshera was pulled into the never-ending discussion on social media that pits South films against Bollywood movies.

Currently, social media has primarily been filled with scathing reviews from critics but a lot of viewers assert that the movie isn't as horrible as the critics make it out to be.

Fans even claim that if the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera had been a South Indian movie, people would have appreciated it more. 

Do you think that some narratives in South Indian films are viewed more favourably than in Bollywood?