Uorfi Javed has always been in the news for her sartorial choices. Her freedom of dressing the way she wants to has grabbed the headlines and also legal troubles. But now the social media influencer has revealed that her fashion sense proves to be a roadblock when she looks for houses in Mumbai.
Taking to Twitter, Uorfi Javed tweeted, “Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house ’cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me ’cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in mumbai is so tuff.”
The tweet has blown up. It has fetched more than 665K views, more than 8K likes, and many retweets and replies. It shows how we, as a country, are way too obsessed with how a woman decides to dress.
Uorfi’s tweet evoked a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. Some did not spare a second to troll the actor, while some sympathized with her plight. Here’s what people had to say about it.
Uorif’s tweet is a reminder of how your gender and religious identity can impact your life in ways that you cannot even imagine.
