Uorfi Javed has always been in the news for her sartorial choices. Her freedom of dressing the way she wants to has grabbed the headlines and also legal troubles. But now the social media influencer has revealed that her fashion sense proves to be a roadblock when she looks for houses in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Uorfi Javed tweeted, "Muslim owners don't want to rent me house 'cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don't want to rent me 'cause I'm Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in mumbai is so tuff."

The tweet has blown up. It has fetched more than 665K views, more than 8K likes, and many retweets and replies. It shows how we, as a country, are way too obsessed with how a woman decides to dress.

Uorfi’s tweet evoked a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. Some did not spare a second to troll the actor, while some sympathized with her plight. Here’s what people had to say about it.

😭 ghar le rahi hai wo bhai landlord ki behen dadi ke sath rehne ko thodi bol rahi — arean (@2much2soon4me) January 24, 2023

That's not how the law of equivalent exchange works — ReallyTired 🇲🇾 (@SoTerriblyTired) January 25, 2023

Still not a reason to deny Housing to someone. It's a basic right! — Aviral Jain (@JainAAviral) January 24, 2023

I feel so bad for you and all the girls who are hustling in Indian cities. I expect better in Mumbai cos it’s a city which welcome’s all. I hope you get a house soon. 🫶 — فدا (@_deepIove) January 24, 2023

Mumbai flat owners will easily rent out to live in couples, single males but not so easily to single women. — Vivacious Blazing Bud (@blazzing_bud) January 24, 2023

This is unconstitutional and wrong. — G V (@GV65465337) January 24, 2023

Finding a rented place in Mumbai is difficult for everyone, buying is not easy even for celebrities 😅 https://t.co/iHsM3UeVow — Yash Dhanuka (@YashDhanuka14) January 24, 2023

Uorif’s tweet is a reminder of how your gender and religious identity can impact your life in ways that you cannot even imagine.

