There is no doubt that South Indian cinema has churned out some excellent movies in the past. From Mimi and Simmba to Dhadak, Bollywood has been serving superhit storylines from regional films to the Hindi movie audience.

Today, we have curated a list of upcoming Hindi remakes of South Indian movies that you should add to your bucket ‘binge-watch’ list right away! Read on.

1. Jersey (Telugu)

Starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, this sports drama was listed as one of the best movies of the year by several reviewers. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is all set to make its Hindi remake of the same title. Featuring Shahid Kapoor as the protagonist, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, this movie will be theatrically released in April.

2. Anniyan (Tamil)

This psychological action thriller, starring Vikram and Sadha, bagged eight Filmfare Awards, six State Film Awards and also won a National Award. As per reports , Ranveer Singh and director S Shankar are teaming up for the yet-untitled Hindi remake of this movie.

3. The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam)

Revolving around a newlywed woman, portrayed by Nimisha Sajayan, this comedy-drama received universal critical acclaim and bagged several prestigious awards. Sanya Malhotra, who would be playing the role of the protagonist in the movie's Hindi remake, announced the project on her social media handle. Even though there were a number of producers in the race to get the rights of this movie, it was Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri who acquired the final rights of this movie.

4. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles, this action drama not only became one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies but also became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of the year. Its official Hindi remake, Shehzada, features Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie is slated to release in November this year.

5. Driving Licence (Malayalam)

Directed by Lal Jr, this comedy-drama features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles. The Hindi remake of this movie, Selfiee, is currently in development. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar as the leads, the movie is to be directed by Raj Mehta.

6. Kaithi (Tamil)

Assault On Precinct 13. In 2020, Ajay Devgn took to his social media account and Bholaa. This action thriller is itself inspired by the 1976 movie. In 2020, Ajay Devgn took to his social media account and announced that he is playing the lead character, alongside Tabu, in the Hindi remake of this movie, titled

7. Master (Tamil)

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-packed movie features Vijay Chandrasekhar and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Revolving around an alcoholic professor and a gangster, the movie was thoroughly loved by the audience. Just a day after the movie released, the Hindi remake of the movie was announced and the remake rights were bought by Endemol Shine India and Murad Khetani. According to the sources, Salman Khan has been roped in for the lead role in the movie.

8. Vikram Vedha (Tamil)

Baital Pachisi, this neo-noir action thriller stars Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. In 2018, the director duo Pushkar–Gayathri announced that they would also direct the movie's Hindi remake of the same title. In 2019, it was later Inspired by the Indian folktale, this neo-noir action thriller stars Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. In 2018, the director duo Pushkar–Gayathri announced that they would also direct the movie's Hindi remake of the same title. In 2019, it was later confirmed that Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan will star in the movie as the police officer and the gangster respectively.

9. Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal, this action drama was loosely inspired by the real-life of Simplifly Deccan founder G R Gopinath. The brilliant movie was screened at the 93rd Academy Awards as well. If reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar is starring in the movie as the lead in the official Hindi remake of the movie, helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, who also directed the original movie.

10. U-Turn (Tamil & Telugu)

This mystery-thriller, directed by Pawan Kumar, stars Samantha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Bhumika Chawla, and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles. The movie, which is a remake of the director's own 2016 Kannada movie of the same title, was filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. In 2021, Ekta Kapoor announced that she will be producing the official Hindi remake of the superhit thriller, featuring Alaya F in the lead role.

After it’s blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn!



In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey. pic.twitter.com/pAu88Gvwnd — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 5, 2021

11. HIT: The First Case (Telugu)

Starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles, this action-thriller had an interesting plotline that made a home in the audience's hearts as soon as it was released. In 2021, the makers of this movie announced the sequel of this movie. However, it is not a direct continuation of the first movie. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the Hindi remake of this movie, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is currently in the pre-production stage.

12. Naandhi (Telugu)

This crime courtroom drama, starring Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, was a commercial success that grossed over ₹6.4 crores at the box office. Apparently, Ajay Devgn has teamed up with producer Dil Raju for the Hindi remake of this movie. However, the director and the star cast is yet to be finalised.

13. Helen (Malayalam)

Revolving around an ordinary suburban girl who suddenly disappears, this survival thriller features Anna Ben in the titular role. While the movie has already been remade in Tamil titled Anbirkiniyal, remakes in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu are also in development. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the Hindi remake of the movie, Mili, would star Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in important roles.

14. Comali (Tamil)

Starring Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde and KS Ravikumar, this comedy-drama became actor Jayam Ravi's second highest-grossing movie after Thani Oruvan. The Hindi remake of this movie will be made by Boney Kapoor. In a statement, it was also revealed that Arjun Kapoor would reprise Jayam Ravi's role in the remake of the movie.

15. Maanagaram (Tamil)

This action thriller, which bagged critical acclaim and became successful at the box office, is being remade in Hindi. Titled Mumbaikar, the movie is directed by Santhosh Sivan with Vikrant Massey, Hridhu Haroon and Tanya Maniktala playing the lead roles. Marking his Bollywood debut with this movie, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will reprise Munishkanth's role in the remake.

16. Ratsasan (Tamil)

Rakshasudu. For its official Hindi remake, titled Mission Cinderella, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh have been Directed by Ram Kumar, this slasher movie features Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Saravanan in pivotal roles. In 2019, this critically-acclaimed movie was remade in Telugu as. For its official Hindi remake, titled, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh have been roped in for the lead roles.

17. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (Tamil)

This neo-noir crime thriller, starring Rahman, was directed by Karthick Naren. In 2019, the movie was also remade in Kannada as Aa Drushya. The Hindi remake of this movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is titled Sanki. As per reports, the movie will star Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

Which of these upcoming Hindi remakes are you looking forward to?