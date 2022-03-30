World famous chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his hard headedness and unabashed critique of the food he judges but also, his gentleness with children and love for family. The chef has, off late, been seen cooking with his mother. And the videos are absolutely legendary. Mostly because of his mother, Helen Cosgrove's, epic responses.

In fact, this recent video that Gordon Ramsay posted on his Instagram page is a perfect example of this. In the clip, world renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay's mother gives him savage input for his cooking. She straight up tells him that she does not like it! And we cannot help but appreciate the honesty.

I mean, she's basically what all mothers are like. Aren't they? Here's the video, take a look for yourself.

Of course people could not hold back from pointing out how much Gordan Ramsey takes after her!

Cheers to mothers and their ability to keep it real AF AND save us from fake friends.