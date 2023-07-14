“Yahan ek baar ghodi par chadhna naseeb nahin hua, ye s**la ghodi par hi ghum raha hai tabse!” Remember when Raja Awasthi was quite pissed at Dr. Manu in Tanu Weds Manu Returns? The popular character was played by none other than Jimmy Shergill. Yep that rough-and-tough man who wishes to get married one day.
While the actor keeps giving powerful performances these days, I still cherish those times when he was just too cute on the screen. Someone on Twitter has transported us back to how charming Jimmy Shergill looked in his early 2000s movies.
The Twitter user, @doldrums__, posted a montage clip of Jimmy Shergill which features him in scenes from his old films.
The video begins with a railway station sequence from his breakthrough film, Mohabbatein in which Shergill as Karan gazes Preeti Jhangiani’s character, Kiran. He can be seen wearing a school uniform. The clip also shows his scenes from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Dil Hai Tumhaara. Cute, handsome, charming, oh those days!
Watch the video here:
Here’s how fans are missing his old charm:
Jimmy Shergill made his debut with Gulzar’s 1996 film, Maachis. He has also worked in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Haasil, and others.
Raise your hand if you miss his 2000s era too.