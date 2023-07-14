“Yahan ek baar ghodi par chadhna naseeb nahin hua, ye s**la ghodi par hi ghum raha hai tabse!” Remember when Raja Awasthi was quite pissed at Dr. Manu in Tanu Weds Manu Returns? The popular character was played by none other than Jimmy Shergill. Yep that rough-and-tough man who wishes to get married one day.

Source: Tenor

While the actor keeps giving powerful performances these days, I still cherish those times when he was just too cute on the screen. Someone on Twitter has transported us back to how charming Jimmy Shergill looked in his early 2000s movies.

The Twitter user, @doldrums__, posted a montage clip of Jimmy Shergill which features him in scenes from his old films.

A still from Mohabbatein

The video begins with a railway station sequence from his breakthrough film, Mohabbatein in which Shergill as Karan gazes Preeti Jhangiani’s character, Kiran. He can be seen wearing a school uniform. The clip also shows his scenes from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Dil Hai Tumhaara. Cute, handsome, charming, oh those days!

A still from Dil Hai Tumhaara

A still from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

Watch the video here:

Jimmy shergill in early 2000s movies:pic.twitter.com/c1k9B6QGZ2 — peanut.⁷ (@_doldrums__) July 13, 2023

Here’s how fans are missing his old charm:

most underrated chocolate boy of our era🥹❤️ https://t.co/lq81R6Y6Oo — ಥ⌣ಥ (@sonia19957) July 13, 2023

I'll never forgive Bollywood for not using him correctly during his chocolate boy era he was made for itt 😭 https://t.co/px70XsjKLl — Ananya. (@oceannoffilmss) July 13, 2023

GODDD HE IS SO HANDSOME WTHHH I CAN'TTT 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/WRfKCkKwvR — mahnoor (@sandheartttt) July 14, 2023

man was so fine back in the days.🌷

chocolate🍫🥺🤌 https://t.co/U2hX4c5Xjt — .𝙙🦋 (@ditishriya__) July 13, 2023

Watch mohabbatein for him and srk🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/rKJg39iSlP — Chikitsak dhruv 💘 (@heyyajnabee) July 13, 2023

I kinda used to like him especially in Mohabbatein❤️❤️❤️ and this song Jage Jage hits really different https://t.co/QMspcWUvAj — saki🇧🇩🕊️ (@saki023230) July 13, 2023

Ngl I had a huge crush on him when I watched mohobattein 😭 https://t.co/xmYbLqM4qW — ❥𝑺𝒆𝒋𝒂𝒍 (@benimlemisinn) July 13, 2023

Where did this badam ka dana go https://t.co/p0rK2Vtwse — Linkin dark (@abyssmaa) July 13, 2023

Indian version of Joey 🤔? https://t.co/zUN8vuxD7N — Advait (@anjeer_barfii) July 14, 2023

Ese face waale ladke hi mere sapne m aate the 😂😭 I mean while imagining any boy https://t.co/Nu6TmE0Giy — KK (@Kk_hersheys) July 13, 2023

Prolly Bollywood's handsomest man ever https://t.co/DOVPNJYvTF — Abdullah Kun (@bin_zeshan) July 13, 2023

Jimmy Shergill made his debut with Gulzar’s 1996 film, Maachis. He has also worked in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Haasil, and others.

Raise your hand if you miss his 2000s era too.