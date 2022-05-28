If Maya Sarabhai were to read what I am about to say, she'd have that infamous disproving look on her face and maybe even say "That's so middle-class," in her head. I've always been one of those cringey celeb fans who has wanted a selfie with her favourite famous people, there I said it.

So you can imagine how some onlookers must've felt when they saw Amitabh Bachchan taking a late-night stroll in public. Or, someone who looked exactly like the celeb!

In an Instagram video, Mr. Shashikant Pedwai, Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike is seen taking a stroll, late at night, with the caption, "Andheri rato me …"

You can hardly tell the difference between the two, as Mr. Pedwai is donning a hoodie in the same way as we've often seen Mr. Bachchan do.

Shashikant Pedwai is a teacher who also does imitation gigs on the side. In fact, Shashikant ji has often used his talent and skills to spread joy among people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

And, even during the worst times of the pandemic, he performed his imitation gigs to ease many people who were down with COVID 19.



And on seeing this lovely, and surprising video, netizens showered Mr. Shashikant's post with a lot of praise and love. Some said he looked exactly like Amitabh Bachchan, while others were convinced he looked more like the actor than the actor himself!

The resemblance is uncanny!