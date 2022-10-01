We hear the phrase “guys don’t cry” quite commonly, which forces men to act in a certain way regardless of their emotions. The perception that crying is a sign of weakness rather than vulnerability is problematic in and of itself. Then, it is extremely toxic to condemn men for experiencing these emotions, which are completely natural. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently addressed modern masculinity in a Bumble video that is currently trending on the internet.

She used the analogy of a football stadium while discussing dating and emotionally available men to explain how men’s sentiments vary from simply living in a society where being expressive is viewed as a threat to gender norms.

Twitter

Akhtar recalled a time when she saw Brazil fans weeping wildly after their team’s defeat to France while watching a game between the two nations.

In this brief clip, while speaking to Jim Sarbh, she analyzes the incident and how men are more likely to express their emotions through sports than in other scenarios.

“Somewhere I felt like ‘is this a space for them to be emotional freely? Is this a space where they get to express it without any judgement?'” Zoya Akhtar

Naturally, a lot of people reacted to the thread to praise the filmmaker and highlight the reality that, despite being an unfortunate reality, it is true in our society.

Indeed. Sometimes for me with films and TV shows too. I weep to Sheldon’s Nobel winning speech even after rewatching the show 5-6 times by now. https://t.co/mXIa8dnfaF — Anuraag Peesara (@anuraagp15) September 30, 2022

Y’all should have seen me after federer retired…. https://t.co/KyfPNuznoR — Aneruth (@aneruth2) September 30, 2022

We as a society wish man to feel all emotions alike, yet mock them for being emotional, how ironic! 🙂 #mentalhealth https://t.co/HqzM0PGqTb — Indranil Chandra (@IndranilChandra) September 30, 2022

Watch a man when their favourite football club loses, you'll see emotions like never before https://t.co/WWr5b3NqZ1 — 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒕𝒊 | 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐲𝐫𝐞 (@DeadOverHeels_) September 30, 2022

To be honest, this does make a lot of sense.

And it's sad that it does.

I hope we take active efforts to let the men in our lives feel free to express their emotions.

On individual as well as on community levels. https://t.co/cA5SfQf5kx — Dr. Empath in Recovery. (@aproudempath) September 30, 2022

Along with addressing the emotional aspects, Zoya Akhtar also outlined the kind of genuine chivalry she conforms to. The director rightly stressed that genuine acts of chivalry don’t involve men opening doors but rather calling out other men for toxic behaviour.

The typical concept of masculinity must be shunned in today’s shifting times when defying gender conventions is so prevalent. And the more inclusive version of masculinity needs to be acknowledged and valued.