Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has worked in films like Super Deluxe and Vikram Vedha along with TV series, Farzi, is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian cinema. Sethupathi is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. He is playing an antagonist role opposite SRK in Atlee’s directorial venture. But do you know that the Super Deluxe star is quite an admirer of King Khan?

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi reportedly talked about choosing to sign Jawan for a special reason. It has a Shah Rukh Khan connection.

As quoted by Pinkvilla, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to have worked with Shah Rukh Khan at any cost. “I did Jawan only for Shah Rukh Khan sir,” he said.

The actor also said that he would have worked with SRK even if he had to do it for free. “Even if I didn’t get a single penny, I would have still worked with him,” Sethupathi added.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today.in, Vijay Sethupathi spilled the beans of how he bagged the role in Jawan. Sethupathi recalled his meeting with SRK at their co-star Nayanthara’s wedding and how he wanted to play a negative role opposite him.

“I met SRK at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding and I told him ‘I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.’ He said, ‘we were really hoping to cast you.’ From that conversation, we met and Jawan happened,” the Farzi actor said back then.

Sethupathi also spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The actor shared that the superstar took his care on the set.

“I was nervous on the first day of shoot but SRK took care of me like a kid. I was very nervous on day 1 and it was good that my first day of shooting was not with him. But, I had a good time. I loved working with SRK,” he added.

Vijay Sethupathi’s wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan for free speaks volumes about how the superstar has garnered his million fans over the years. Yes, including in the Indian film industry itself.

Jawan will hit the screens on September 7 this year.