We've grown up reading and listening to Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems and they always manage to touch the heart. His work is loved and it was also used in films and music. So, it's always a treat when we come across old videos of him reciting his poems or get to see his work in movies and songs.

And that's exactly why this old video shared by a Twitter user Love of Cinema, brings a lot of emotions. In this trip down the memory lane, we can see Amitabh Bachchan reciting Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem, Agneepath for him. In this video, he mentions how the poem has an influence on him, and how he'd like to recite it for his father.

This is GOLD. Bachchan reciting Agneepath for Harivansh Rai Bachchan❤️ pic.twitter.com/DBsjQdywb5 — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) April 19, 2022

The video took us back in time, and is truly a special throwback for us, fans. People also shared their reactions and it's all love.

Couplets of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's work from the poem are also used throughout the 1990 film Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and also later in the 2012 remake of the film, starring Hrithik Roshan.

Which makes this video of them reciting the poem even more pure or as it's captioned - gold.