The year is 2007. Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal starrerhas released in theatres. The movie turns out to be a roaring success. Cut to now. Even 15 years later, the audience still remembers the characters and the dialogues.

Whether it is Majnu bhai's painting, Uday Shetty's dialogues, or RDX's 'abhi hum zinda hai', every scene and dialogue is meme-worthy. However, memes and jokes aside, the movie has also given us dialogues that can serve as reminders and teach us important life lessons.

Here is a list of 15 dialogues from the iconic movie which teach you about life, love, and kindness.



1. A little gratitude for the things we have in life does no harm.

2. Don’t lose your calm and do something impulsive when life puts you in tough situations.

3. People who are hurt like to vent, give them space.

4. It is frustrating when we do things for people, and in turn they make us look stupid for doing so. However it should not stop us from doing things for people we love.



5. It is human to be frustrated by things you love because things aren’t going well in your life right now.



6. What you sow, you reap.



7. When life is constantly going in a downward spiral, don’t lose hope. This too shall pass.



8. Some people will not change, no matter how much you help them.

9. Love is a wonderful feeling.

10. Never pull yourself down while looking for closure. Some things are better left untouched.



11. Always be true to your words.

12. Every action has its consequence.



13. Stop running after things which are not worth your time.

14. Good always triumphs over evil.

15. Kindness can make the world a better place.

16. And last but not the least, believe in miracles.



Bollywood doesn't make movies like this anymore.







Creatives by: Ruhaan Royce