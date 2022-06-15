Akshay Kumar, aka the busiest actor in Bollywood, ensures he gives us the most number of films in a year. While we already know how he picks his scripts, our curious souls always wondered how much the actor really charges for his roles?

That said, we bring the amount Akshay Kumar charges for his roles:

1. Samrat Prithviraj: ₹60 crores

The historic drama created a lot of buzz on social media for various reasons. From being factually incorrect to having plot holes, the movie didn't quite go well. Reports also suggest like Dhakkad, shows for Samrat Prithviraj were cancelled due to low attendance. Nonetheless, Akshay played the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj in the movie and charged ₹60 crores for it.

2. Bachchhan Paandey: ₹99 crores

The thriller comedy Bachchan Pandey is the story of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. The film had an impressive cast, including Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon. As per reports, Akshay gave a discount for his role in the movie and charged ₹99 crores for this project.

3. Atrangi Re: ₹27 crores

No wonder Atrangi Re was a problematic flick as it failed to address mental health sensitively and was presented in a gimmicky manner. The only thing that keeps the chaotic plotline afloat is Dhanush's performance in the movie. Akshay reportedly shot the film in two weeks and charged ₹27 crores for his role.

4. Sooryavanshi: ₹25 crores

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi was the 3rd addition to the cop universe after Singham and Simmba. The film brings the trio of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn come together. Akshay, who played the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, charged ₹25 crores for this project.

5. Bell Bottom: ₹117 crores

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is a fictionalized account of the 1980s hijackings carried out by the Khalistani separatists. Not to mention, Lara Dutta's amazing transformation into former PM Indira Gandhi will keep you glued to the screen. Akshay plays a secret agent in the movie codenamed BellBottom. The actor reportedly charged ₹117 crores for the film.

6. Jolly LLB 2: ₹40 crores

Akshay plays the role of Jolly, a lawyer from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the actor charged almost Rs 1 crore per day, and with 40 days of shoot, Akshay made a whooping ₹40 crores from this project. The budget for part one of Jolly LLB was ₹10 crore, which is less than even half of what Akshay earned.

Despite Kumar's recent failures like Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj, it doesn't seem like his stock is dipping anytime soon in Bollywood.

