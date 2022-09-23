Everyday, we wake up to new revelations and discoveries about love, life, friendship and dating. How? Well, the internet delivers a lot of them to us. For instance, this latest TikTok trend of identifying ‘Beige Flags,’ in people that you’re dating.

Caitlin MacPhail’s TikTok about Beige Flags

The term has been coined by TikTok user and content creator Caitlin MacPhail. And it is indicative of when a person is boring or has an underwhelming dating profile. So, that person who has dull, one- word responses to your questions and conversation starters? Yeah, that person might just be a walking beige flag.

From Reddit conversations to tweets, people have been discussing this latest dating flag and how to spot it in people, ever since the term has exploded.

Have you guys heard of beige flags? They’re like red flags but for spotting people who will bore the shit out of you rather than spotting potential abusers or whatever 🤣 — Elsbeth Tashioni (@THISisLULE) September 14, 2022

Just learnt a new phrase on @BBCRadio4 look out for “ Beige flags” instead of “ Red flags”. Beige flags means the person is BORING. 😂😂@leesah_zimbo @OfficialJoyous @enyambi @Empress00213061 @SMununuri — NubianQueenBee (@BeeNubian) September 21, 2022

I just saw an article about 'beige flags' in dating apps and I thought it meant LITERAL FLAGS of some kind and was very confused. Now I understand, and I say, can't people just be normal about ANYTHING — Daniel M. Ford (PRE-ORDER THE WARDEN) (@soundingline) September 22, 2022

Your flags are red. Mine are beige. We are not the same. — Pretend Girlfriend (@Fictitiousgf) September 16, 2022

@CapitalOfficial @romankemp @SonnyJay @Sianwelby beige flag instantly if someone falls asleep while watching a movie if your tired go to bed 😂😂😂 — Olivia Rhodes (@OliviaR44857334) September 15, 2022

Ppl saying they “love travel” is the biggest beige flag. Everyone loves holidays/ travelling 🥱 — Cleveland Steamer (@thebiglazshow) September 14, 2022

Here’s how a Reddit user described beige flags. Guess it’s time to up our dating profile game folks.

BRB, going to go sign up for a Kintsugi class and find better books to read. Because beige flags seem a little too okay to me!