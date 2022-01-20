If you were born in the 90s, you must have loved Karishma Ka Karishma, a TV show that aired on Star Plus. It was a remake an American show from the '80s - Small Wonder and was a huge hit among kids.

The show ran for a year from 2003-2004. This means it's been 18 years since we last saw the cast performing their magic. Here’s how the cast looked then, vs how they look now.

1. Jhanak Shukla AKA Karishma

Jhanak, daughter of popular TV actress Supriya Shukla, starred in several advertisements and TV serials apart from Karishma Ka Karishma and Bollywood film Kal Ho Na Ho. The 25-year-old has done Masters in Archeology and is currently pursuing a post graduate diploma in Business. She has no plans to return to acting. In a video, she revealed her plans to work in a museum in New Zealand and later settle in the country.

2. Shweta Basu Prasad AKA Sweety

Shweta Basu is best known for her acting in the Bollywood film Makdee. She even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for it. She was last seen in the role of a journalist in the suspense drama thriller, The Tashkent Files.

3. Eva Grover AKA Sheetal

The Indian film and television actress has been in several Hindi films and TV serials. She was last seen in the shows Tashan-E-Ishq and Bade Ache Lagte Hain.

4. Tisca Chopra AKA Sheetal

She also appeared as Karishma's mother Sheetal in the show. The seasoned actor has been a part of over 45 feature films in different languages and Hindi TV serials. We have seen her in Taare Zameen Par and she was last seen in Bollywood film Good Newwz and web series Hostages.

5. Sanjeev Seth AKA Vikram

The TV actor was last seen as Vishambharnath Maheshwari in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

6. Bhavana Balsavar AKA Shraddha

Daughter of veteran actor Shubha Khote, Bhavana Balsavar is a popular TV actor and was last seen in TV show Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhaari.

7. Jamnadas Majethia AKA Paresh

Popularly known as Himanshu from the TV show Khichdi, Jamnadas Majethia is also a well-known director and producer and owns an acting academy by the name of HatsOff Actors Studios.

8. Mayank Tandon AKA Rahul

Mayank currently works with Rohit Shetty's production house as an assistant director.

Which of these characters did you love the most? Tell us in the comments section below.