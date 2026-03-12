Epstein bhai, we meet again. This time on the streets?

If you went through Farragut Square in Washington, DC earlier this month, you may have thought you’d accidentally wandered into the weirdest gallery in the world. Except that it didn’t happen within an art gallery!

The sidewalks were talking and how!

On March 1, a guerrilla art installation called the “Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame” appeared overnight in the Farragut Square public park, only blocks from the White House.

The installation had the same look and feel as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but in this case, instead of celebs receiving “stars” on the walk, it was well-known and powerful individuals who did.

Urgh, what’s up with the universe?

Each of these stars had a QR coding link to media recounting the connections between these famous personalities and Jeffrey Epstein.

The ground beneath the feet of the political elite of Washington DC had been turned into an art installation, protest, and conspiracy theory avatar at the same time.

Boy, that is one bermuda triangle no one in the world has been able to solve (cryingggg).

Walking On Fame: But With Shame

At first glance, the installation looks quite familiar.

The stars are similar to the terrazzo-style plaques used in Hollywood on the Walk of Fame. Rather than being used to commemorate entertainers, however, the stars on this installation draw attention to individuals found in the recently released collection of documents related to Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

Because that’s not dying down anytime soon, right? RIGHT?!

As reported by Hyperallergic and Artforum there are approximately 20 figures on display in the installation, including powerful individuals such as politicians, billionaires, patrons of the arts, and many public figures whose names appeared on Epstein’s large cache of documents that were released this year.

Included among these individuals’ names that are located on their respective stars are:

• Former US President Bill Clinton

• Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates

• Billionaire Retail Tycoon Leslie Wexner

• Harvey Weinstein, Film Producer

• Leon Black, Investor/Financier

• Clarence Thomas, United States Supreme Court Justice

• HRH Prince Andrew, formerly known as Prince Andrew

• Ghislaine Maxwell, Socialite

• And Elon Musk, whose star was said to have been vandalised shortly after its installation.

Musk bhai, ye bhed bhav kyun?

The exhibit features Epstein’s own star.

Now, here’s the most crazy part:

Every star also features a QR code that will link you to articles, records/documents and other public records discussing the individual’s connection or alleged connection to Epstein.

So the sidewalk has hyperlinks? Wow! And we thought 2026 me dekh liya hai humne sab?

So silly of us xd.

The timing of the exhibit appears to be suspiciously near-perfect.

The installation just happened to come out towards the end of the DOJ’s release of approximately 3 million pages worth of official documents related to Epstein that were released in 2023.

Tu samjha? Naa, tu nahi samjha.

The release spurred huge public debate around the world regarding Epstein’s network and high profile individuals’ with whom Epstein had contact over the years.

The stars that guide us on the sidewalk appear to be a response to this shocking moment in time.

These names were not known by the general public until now; they lived in legal documents and archives prior to being shown in a manner that would allow politicians, lobbyists, reporters and tourists alike to see them.

It shouldn’t require a lengthy discussion on symbolism; one only needs to look down.

Wait, who’s the hidden artist?

And then you have the strange addition to this story…

None of the artists has identified themselves as the creator of the piece. An anonymous group installed the project overnight.

This behaviour is typical of Guerrilla artists, they create their pieces and then wait for an explanation (if any).

However, this art does fit into an emerging trend of Political protest artists creating similar pieces around the Epstein Files in Washington DC.

In September of last year, a sculpture depicting Donald Trump holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein was installed on The National Mall; it was later removed but has been reported as appearing again, many times.

America ka kya kehta that, Titanic is the greatest love story?

Both of these pieces were credited to the resistance artist group known as The Secret Handshake; however, it is unknown whether this group is also responsible for the Walk of Shame installation.

According to Hyperallergic, who contacted both the Secret Handshake and the National Park Service for comment, neither group returned any communication.

Thus, the mystery continues!

Some of the stars did not last long. The installation did not stay fully intact.

Yes, garma garam kalesh dropped soon.

After hyperallergic reporters visited the site a few days after the stars were installed, they found something interesting.

Elon Musk’s star was partially torn up.

However, the QR code that connected to an internet address (Department of Justice) with an email chain between Musk and Jeffrey Epstein from 2012 was still visible. Soon after, it was reported that Musk’s star was completely removed from the sidewalk.

It is unclear whether someone destroyed it or the city tore it down.

In either case, the sidewalk has its own form of restoring the internet.

A Park with its Own Story

Ironically, the stars are now located around a monument/statue that tells a completely different historical story than the stars.

The center of Farragut Square is the bronze memorial of David Glasgow Farragut, the Union Commander of the United States Navy during the Civil War.

The monument was first dedicated in 1881, by sculptor Vinnie Ream, who was the first woman to receive a U.S. government sponsored public art commission after creating the statue of Abraham Lincoln in the U.S. Capitol’s rotunda.

Thus, in a bizarre instance of history, this 19th century Civil War monument is now part of this 21st century internet protest against one of history’s most infamous people.

Not Every Person Named Has Been Charged Tho

It’s essential to keep in mind that there have been many people whose name was listed in Epstein-related files and who have not been charged with a crime. These people have also denied wrongdoing.

Bill Clinton, a former president, was recently questioned by a House Oversight committee regarding his relationship with Epstein. Clinton claims that he “did nothing wrong” and that he saw “no evidence” of Epstein engaging in sexual abuse of other people.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s long-time associate, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex-trafficking minors after being convicted in 2022.

Epstein also died while incarcerated in 2019 awaiting trial for some federal crimes.

Interactive Protest Art

The Walk of Shame is also unique, not only in terms of its meaning.

A New Era for the Internet: Touch Grass

For many years, the Epstein story has existed mainly on the internet (in leaked documents, journalistic reports about his business conduct, and on many endless social media threads that are part of the discussion).

Now, the Epstein story is now on the ground, literally.

We love a good pun.

The Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame took one of the internet’s more persistent conspiracy theories and made it an actual, real-life, physical object that is literally impossible to scroll past on the internet.

You can see this as either some sort of activist movement, trolling, or public shaming; you can see it as anything you want.

But there is one thing that is for sure.

Somebody wants the conversation about this issue to stop being based entirely in the digital world. Someone wanted you to walk over this, in Washington, D.C.

And to think about it, this is just the tip of the crazy iceberg that is Jeffrey Epstein’s life.