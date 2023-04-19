The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is being held in California, has created quite an uproar on the Internet. Various artists have been performing on the stage, including Diljit Dosanjh, Bad Bunny, and Björk to name a few. American singer Willow Smith, the daughter of Hollywood actor Will Smith, had a solo performance during the weekend in the ongoing music festival.

Source: The Desert Sun/USA Today

Willow was joined by his brother, rapper Jaden Smith on the Coachella stage.

Here’s the moment of Willow and Jaden’s performance at Coachella.

Source: Footwear News

Naturally, Will Smith had the biggest smile on his face as he watched the live performance of Willow and Jaden. ‘Coz why not? A Twitter user (@ForeverShowtime), who attended Coachella, witnessed the moment of Will Smith recording their performance in his phone as the actor stood in the crowd. The user also shared a video of Willow and Jaden sharing the stage.

In the clip, Jaden can be seen rapping for his sister. “I have got tears in my eyes as your brother sees you do this. I love you so much. I am so inspired by you. I am so inspired and happy with what you are doing in the world…” Jaden sings. Both siblings share a warm hug in between.

ADVERTISEMENT “Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father,” the tweet reads.

Here’s the tweet:

Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella —



Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father. 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/O6ojUGKYVh — Michael Watson II (@ForeverShowtime) April 18, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

this is so cute aww https://t.co/a3isPtlEeb — April 𖤓 (@besos4april) April 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i love will and his children, they’re just so genuine and you can’t help but adore them. https://t.co/HgPeX0KS62 — the🃏𝒥ay – ; ✩ (@WANYINHOOD) April 19, 2023

SO YOU SAW WILL SMITH IN THE CROWD AND YOU DIDNT CHASE HIM?! My stupid ass would’ve been running behind him going WILLLLLLLL I LOVE YOU on some Bobby and Whitney shit https://t.co/735IAu4xyC — La La❤️‍🔥 (@layorlayla) April 19, 2023

He does this every performance I’ve seen he’s at. And I love that. We should constantly congratulate and celebrate every one of our loved ones wins! https://t.co/BSnsE1NtkY — MelianJ (@_melianj) April 19, 2023

This made me mad emotional? am I okay? https://t.co/Q3NBdoMlVp — Waystar Mal (@MalKnowBall) April 19, 2023

I love this but lmao the way Will is just chilling in the crowd like he a regular fan is sending me 😭 https://t.co/JBa50Y0ApO — Incognegro (@Shadeydayyz) April 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Willow and Jaden are so cool☺️🩷 https://t.co/NiYlKIMN91 — Ji 🧞‍♀️ | Ur Fav’s Fav! (@kuwji_) April 19, 2023

Raised by the Power of Will https://t.co/HDHRvgMWo3 — Champagne Charlie🥀✨🧞‍♂️ (@iickens) April 19, 2023

They really raised some beautiful and loving ass kids and that’s really what that parenting shit should be about https://t.co/VkB9FrRKLj — jd (@lilkelis_) April 19, 2023

love love love will smith https://t.co/Lr7hMKROfS — cozy. (@ShesSoCozy) April 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I love the proud dad moment going on https://t.co/ON0iKmoPCx pic.twitter.com/y00L47o8jV — I Dont Speak Line 💅🏾 (@GoinBck_2Kallie) April 18, 2023

This makes my heart warm 🥺🥲 https://t.co/cWJrHdvZCp — A$AP Ashmac ⭐ (@AshmacGetsIt) April 18, 2023

Earlier, Will Smith had posted a video of himself from the music festival in which we can see Willow performing on the Coachella stage. Proud dad Will flashes a million-dollar smile as he cheers for his daughter. “WILLOWCHELLA!” The Pursuit of Happyness actor wrote.

We’re not crying, you are. *Sobbing*