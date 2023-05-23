Remember when The Viral Fever (TVF) released a family-oriented web series, Yeh Meri Family? Yes, the 2018 series that brought back the nostalgia from the 90s era. Starring Mona Singh, Vishesh Bansal, Akarsh Khurana and Ahan Nirban, the plot of the comedy-drama series was set in Jaipur, Rajasthan during the late 1990s. Harshu and his Gupta family definitely made us miss our childhood days and how lives were back then. The series truly captured the essence of the 90s.

Source: IMDb

Now, the makers have released the second season of Yeh Meri Family. After five years, we are yet again reliving the 90s era, however, with the Awasthi family this time.

Starring Juhi Parmar, Hetal Gada, Anngad Maaholay, and Rajesh Kumar, Yeh Meri Family Season 2 is taking us to the journey of a 15-year-old Ritika and her Awasthi family.

Source: TVF/Amazon miniTV

Set in winter 1994, the new season of the series is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV since May 19.

Wahi family wali nok jhok, pyaar aur 90s ka nostalgia lekar aa rahe hain hum 💕

Dekhiye #YehMeriFamilyonAmazonminiTV humare sath! Show coming out on 19th May.#ComingSoon #AmazonminiTV #TVF #TheViralFever #YehMeriFamily pic.twitter.com/sBsesy7kFb — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) May 15, 2023

Yeh Meri Family Season 2 is receiving mixed responses from critics and fans so far. Here are 19 tweets to read before watching the series:

#YehMeriFamily Season 2 just too good, like it's season 1. Matlb Ye #TVF wale middle class ko itni achhi tarike se dikhate hai na ki vo apka dil jeet leti hai. Specially the bonding between families 💖. Nice casting, fabulous performance, amazing Set design. It's just perfect💯 pic.twitter.com/wqu7VECSAb — SiD the Explainer (@SiDtheExplainer) May 21, 2023

Yaar @TheViralFever ,kya khaakr itne khoobsurat shows banate ho.

Thanks for bringing S2 of Yeh Meri Family. ❤️

Bachpan yaad dila diya 😭#YehMeriFamily — Anshil (@ShutuppSeth) May 21, 2023

I recently finished watching Yeh Meri Family Season 2. How can @TheViralFever make shows so relatable🥺😩. Feels like watching my own family👪😍 @amazonminiTV #miniseries #tvf — Alienx (@Dibyaraj24) May 21, 2023

Yeh Meri Family Season 2 is just so wholesome!

It's not as great as the season 1 but this winter edition has it's own charm!

Watch it with your family if you can 🥺♥️

Relive the 90s nostalgia 💫

AND DHAAGA 😭♥️😭♥️😭♥️



Thank you @TheViralFever 🤌🏻🙏🏻 — Aayushi🪶 (@Kaahaniwali_) May 19, 2023

Yeh Meri Family S2: Nostalgia wrapped in a heartwarming family drama pic.twitter.com/jqNeyp820j — The Entertainment Assignment (@EntAssignment) May 21, 2023

Binged Watched Yesterday #YehMeriFamily Season 2 Its Like A Warm Hug Filled With Nostalgia And Top Notch Perfomances @TheViralFever Always Touches The Heart And How

I Hope We Get More Seasons Of YMF 90s Is Truly An Emotion @amazonminiTV

I Felt Emotional I Laughed And Alot More — अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) May 19, 2023

It still has the innocence of the first season.

But the charm of that season was different.

The first season was a special one, can’t be compared.#YehMeriFamily — P. (@pratkkk) May 20, 2023

#YehMeriFamily

Technically both the seasons are awesome..but the performances and the feel of the first season is 🔥🔥

The song #Dhaaga is used very well in the first part and its emotions are more felt.

But lastly I said we saw the magic of #tvf in the 2nd also.#YehMeriFamily — Mukund Mangal (@Mukund39028235) May 20, 2023

One Word Excellent 👏

Must Watch ❤️



Beautiful series you shouldn't miss if you want to revisit your childhood memories



Simple and engaging.💕



Top class performance by @hetalgada19@iamjuhiparmar

Angaad #YehMeriFamily pic.twitter.com/44amfZbXCk — DR (@DRofficialmedia) May 19, 2023

2 seasons (Summer+Winter)

2 different sets of characters

5 episodes each… focusing on 5 members of the family

Great storyline…. Genuine acting

90's ka nostalgia#YehMeriFamily is one of the finest pieces of art by one and only @TheViralFever pic.twitter.com/IbKQ7QwvJY — Rushabh Kawade (@freeze_seconds) May 20, 2023

@ArunabhKumar bhai kya barbad kar diya yeh meri family, nahi banate season 2 to accha hota. S1 har saal dekhte the waise bhi, fir dekh lete.



Please dont destroy brands just like this.#YehMeriFamilyOnAmazonminiTV @TheViralFever — BULLISH HARAMI (@MANOJRIJHWANI) May 21, 2023

Watched #yehmerifamily S2, I must admit it lacks the magic what S1 created. S1 was exceptional be it acting, songs or the space in which the show was shot. S2 does not hit the notes at all, on top you clearly miss a "Shanky" in S2. S1 last scene and this song: Touching. pic.twitter.com/mIXXXcFh0O — vella_boy (@Vella_boy) May 21, 2023

Love tvf but this is definitely missing 90's nostalgic moments. Old season was way better. — Varun sethi (@18sethi) May 15, 2023

Last season ka continuation hona chahiye tha — Amit Gupta (@AmitGup70844032) May 15, 2023

Highly disappointed with this new season of YMF. It can't match the rawness and emotions of S1. The trailer seems bland, no central character to relate to, 0 effort on BGM. This looks more like a commercial show that any TV producer creates rather than a TVF show. #YehMeriFamily https://t.co/zF3RXB2l7i — Anmol Goyal (@anmolgoyal_ag) May 15, 2023

.@TheViralFever has indeed created some incredible shows like "Panchayat" and "Gullak". I've watched two episodes of "Yeh Meri Family" today and it instantly took me back to my younger self, evoking a wave of nostalgic memories. 🩷 — MANJUL (@MANJULtoons) May 19, 2023

Be it 90's era or Middle Class family drama TVF knows how to film it beautifully .. Season 2 is a bit let-down in comparison to season 1 .. But it was a decent watch .. Hetal Gada Shines .#YehMeriFamily pic.twitter.com/jat2JPZIyT — Achyut (@iachyut) May 22, 2023

Why don't you Put 5 more ads in Yeh meri Family S2 every 3 min @amazonminiTV ? Absolutely annoying and irritating literally spoiling the flow of watch — Pratham (@Pratham_padu) May 19, 2023

Have you watched the second season of Yeh Meri Family yet?

Also Read: 8 Web Series On ‘Tedhi Medhi Family’ Dynamics That’ll Remind You Of Your Own