I don't know about you, but one of my guilty pleasures is watching make-over videos. You know, the ones where you watch a person's wardrobe and whole look transform? There's just something really fascinating about these touched-by-Cinderella's-godmother kind of clips. Perhaps that's why this video of a 60-year-old man from Kerala getting a make-over has been taking over the internet so much!

Mammikka from Vennakadu, Kerala, is a daily wage worker who was approached by an ad agency to do a photoshoot. He was photographed by Shareek Vayalil, who first uploaded the photos from the shoot on Facebook, then on his Instagram page.

Along with that, he uploaded a detailed video of the entire transformation that Mammikka went through. From grooming to outfit changes, the clip showed followers how he slowly turned into the dapper looking gentleman in the final photos.

The 60-year-old is now a pretty big deal, not just in his hometown, but on the internet as well. In fact he has expressed that would like to try out modelling alongside his regular job, as well. How cool is that?

Mammika even has his own Instagram page now. You can find more photos from the shoot on it along with a few personal pics as well.

And here are all the reactions his photos have received online.

You can watch the full video of Mammikka's transformation here. Take a look.

He's really rocking that suit!