I’m not sure whether Elon Musk doesn’t cease to surprise or has become way too predictable now, however counterintuitive, he somehow manages to do both. The latest in the series of what the f*ck Elon Musk did now is the revelation that his dog Floki is the new CEO of Twitter.

"I'm not the CEO of Twitter. My Doge is the CEO. It's a great doge"



— Elon Musk @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/KloeRMnobp — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 12, 2023

Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter back in 2022 after a $44 billion deal and stepped down as the CEO later that year. Since then the looming question was, 'Who is the new CEO of Twitter?'

Elon Musk did post a photoshopped picture of his dog and stated that he is the new CEO but since everyone else is not a manchild like him, nobody took it seriously.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In an interview with BBC, Elon Musk the mass layoffs, misinformation and his work habits, while also stating that his dog is the new CEO of Twitter.

“I did stand down. I keep telling you I’m not the CEO of Twitter, my dog is the CEO of Twitter,” Elon Musk responded to a poll during the BBC interview.

The interview was broadcasted on Twitter Spaces, where Musk told BBC that running Twitter has been "quite painful" and "a rollercoaster."

Here’s what people are saying about it –

Well, in that case, I guess my cat is the CEO of my social life. And just like Doge, my cat's approval is hard to come by. Maybe our pets should start their own company together and call it "Paws Inc." Who's in? — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) April 12, 2023

I don’t understand why people don’t take Elon seriously, Floki really is CEO, Elon told us ages ago. 🐕 — Nigel Williamson (@itsmenigelw) April 12, 2023

He's the best CEO ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣. I have seen in my life. — Manzar Arora (@_iammanzar_) April 12, 2023

My dog is the Senior Health Advisor for my business. 🤷‍♀️



I'm not even going to tell her about the CEO position of your dog. She'd be so jealous and I'd never hear the end of it. 🤣 — Rebecca Besser (@BeccaBesser) April 12, 2023

This guy is the king of trolls. The way he laughs 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Umair Ahmed (@m333ruu1) April 12, 2023

He's a joke. A very unfunny joke.

And a liar, obviously. https://t.co/HQrWFu80lt — JAMBALAYA VAL (@jambalayaval55) April 12, 2023

I have to admit, if I was still in 4th grade, Musk would be the funniest man alive. Alas…https://t.co/ogthO61XFn — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) April 12, 2023

I hate this dude so fucking much https://t.co/86bhpe2Nur — NoTrueLeftist🚊☢️ (@notrueleftist) April 12, 2023

What an absolute fuckin loser https://t.co/J4Cmi5OC3E — Sarah G (@madamesurly) April 12, 2023

It’s still incredible to see a 51 year old billionaire emanating pure 2005 loathed forums poster energy on the world stage https://t.co/14E9duIihZ — Breddy Tidgewater 🅙 (@intelSEBASTIAN) April 12, 2023

How do you feel about these ‘changes’ in Twitter?