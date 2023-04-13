I’m not sure whether Elon Musk doesn’t cease to surprise or has become way too predictable now, however counterintuitive, he somehow manages to do both. The latest in the series of what the f*ck Elon Musk did now is the revelation that his dog Floki is the new CEO of Twitter.
Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter back in 2022 after a $44 billion deal and stepped down as the CEO later that year. Since then the looming question was, ‘Who is the new CEO of Twitter?’
Elon Musk did post a photoshopped picture of his dog and stated that he is the new CEO but since everyone else is not a manchild like him, nobody took it seriously.
In an interview with BBC, Elon Musk the mass layoffs, misinformation and his work habits, while also stating that his dog is the new CEO of Twitter.
“I did stand down. I keep telling you I’m not the CEO of Twitter, my dog is the CEO of Twitter,” Elon Musk responded to a poll during the BBC interview.
The interview was broadcasted on Twitter Spaces, where Musk told BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” and “a rollercoaster.”
Here’s what people are saying about it –
How do you feel about these ‘changes’ in Twitter?