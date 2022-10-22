The online market is a place full of wonders. You can find famous brands selling random, uber-expensive products which are ridiculously expensive for no reason at all. But why do these brands sell such expensive sh*t? Well, because they can, and because there are always people ready to buy them. Today, we’ll have a look at some such products.

1. Balenciaga Trash Bag | ₹1,50,000

2. Yeezy Homeless Sweater | ₹1,50,000

Ye says he believes in his ripped homeless sweaters – Source

3. Jil Sander Brown Paper Bag | ₹24,000

4. Balenciaga IKEA Bag | ₹1,77,000

5. Apple Polishing Bag | ₹1900

6. Prada Paper Clip | ₹43,000

7. Ambush Zip-Tie Bracelet | ₹77,500

8. Ambush Zip-Tie Ring | ₹55,000

9. Ambush Wooden Clips Earrings | ₹62,000

Source: Farfetch

10. Balenciaga Grocery Bag | ₹1,50,000

Source: Balenciaga

11. Balenciaga Chips Bag | ₹1,50,000

The weirdest thing for me isn’t that these brands charge such exorbitant amounts for such weird products but that most of them are sold out! I mean, who are these people buying such expensive sh*t?