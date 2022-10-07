Fashion is like modern abstract art – not everyone gets it – and Balenciaga proves this time and again. The Spanish fashion brand is known for pushing the limits of fashion and utility. This time they have done it once again. Balenciaga’s latest spring/summer collection features a bag that is LITERALLY a packet of Lay’s chips.

Balenciaga’s creative director took to his Instagram and shared pictures of the potato chips bag. He captioned it, “Balenciaga’s next must-have bag, Lay’s-Branded Bag.” The bag appears in blue, red, and yellow. While the bag looks like a packet of chips, it has a single zipper on the top and is made of foldable fabric. The bag made its debut at the Paris Fashion Week where models sashayed with the bag on the runway. Even Lays tweeted the images from the fashion show on their Twitter handle.

The potato chips bag has gone viral on social media. Netizens are questioning the need and utility of this bag. Some even suggested filling it with chips, after all, it is a Balenciaga bag and people would anyway shell out a lot of money to buy it.

Now you can buy cheap fashion that looks expensive, or expensive fashion that looks cheap! https://t.co/HXQCnuzK1h — Luly Olvera (@lulyolvera) October 7, 2022

guys I copped the new balenciaga lays chips bag 😘🤩 pic.twitter.com/3QIBj1gytF — yuhhhhh ~ (@peasquirt) October 2, 2022

Balenciaga really getting lazy. A Lays chip bag purse 🫤 — KC (@Heartbreak_Sade) October 7, 2022

The real atrocity in the fashion world is Balenciaga making lays bags, gross — Jeffrey (@Three_Stacks_) October 5, 2022

Did I just see a Balenciaga x Lays chip bag with a zipper on it… I can’t stand luxury fashion sometimes. — WAS. (@Hempmatic) October 3, 2022

not balenciaga selling LAYS CHIP BAGS oh jesus as if fashion could get any more hype beast and idiotic jfc im logging off for the day im not even kidding the fuck is that shit its got me so annoyed now — drew 🌻🖼 (@saintnikas) October 3, 2022

they just grabbed a normal bag of chips , empty it out and installed a zipper on top and call that fashion 💀 — 512xs (@milflover056) October 6, 2022

Fashion and Balenciaga are, truly, an acquired taste.