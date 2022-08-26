Fashion, especially high fashion, is like modern art. Not everyone gets it. And if there is one brand that proves this statement right, it is Balenciaga. After the brand introduced its 'trash pouch', worn-out sneakers, very desi print blanket and grocery bags, the brand is back at it with its newest addition - the shoelace earrings.



The earrings are, literally, just nicely tied shoelaces. The earrings are an attempt by the brand "to incorporate everyday objects into the house’s jewelry collections.” If this black and white combination does not appeal to you, Balenciaga offers another option of pink and black shoelace earrings.

Not only is the design of these earrings baffling, even the price will leave you astounded. According to Highsnobiety, this pair of black bow shoelace earrings cost $261 US Dollars (approximately ₹20,800). This is how the brand has described these earrings on its website.



The internet is clearly not having this or even buying this. Here is what they had to say.



I swear balenciaga just been coming up with shit to see who dumb ass going to buy em! Because what in TF is this https://t.co/uSnZcR2osf — KayDee ™ (@AyoShortShxt) August 19, 2022

At this point this is a social experiment pls 😅 https://t.co/tK62VAYApl — we died in 2012 (@MistrGill) August 17, 2022

Balenciaga is running one of the greatest scams I have ever seen https://t.co/kFe0uT6Sjl — Yv 🇳🇬 (@yve_ning28) August 17, 2022

Okay I love fashion and all but Balenciaga seriously, these shoe laces(earrings) at $250😂👐🏽 pic.twitter.com/BEs02Dj4xq — Esther Tabamubi👸🏾 (@ETabamubi) August 20, 2022

Balenciaga was always ridiculous but damn it .. shoe lace earrings? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — DeCalf14_Da_Gooner🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@excess14) August 17, 2022

BALENCIAGA Shoelace bow earrings pic.twitter.com/LYq4bqvUvd — meaningless (@ash_realize) August 21, 2022

What type of foolishness is this Shoelace bow earrings £195 😳 pic.twitter.com/Vx2zbIvVhF — Michael Hamilton COYS 🇯🇲 (@NLAHamilton) August 17, 2022

Balenciaga’s new shoelace earrings that are a shoelace glued to an earring cost $261. That's enough to give every American $1 million. Appalled. — charlicohen.eth 🐬🌳 (@CharliCohen) August 16, 2022

You can not tell that Balenziaga isn’t a social experiment fashion brand. £195 for shoelace earrings?!? Come on 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jZfvB3KkES — nomwe (@nomwe_ree) August 18, 2022

If rich kids can't see that Demna and Balenciaga are trolling them by now, I don't know what more evidence can prove it.



These shoelace earrings will set you back $261 and pair nicely with the $1,790 Balenciaga trash bag 😅 pic.twitter.com/JJQwQNLcAh — David Skilling | |ape® (@MrDavidSkilling) August 16, 2022

BRB, wondering what other bizarre things are high end fashion brands going to sell us under the garb of high end fashion.

