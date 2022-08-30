Sony, Samsung, Colgate, all these brands have become household names. Along with being famous, they are also a symbol of trust. But how did they get there? Well, today I'm bringing to you some of the most famous brands and the products they started with. All thanks to this Twitter user.
1. Sony was founded in 1946, its first product was an electric rice cooker
Sony was founded in 1946. Its first product was an electric rice cooker.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
Here are some early products from 11 other well known companies. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/BPlDQNEtTe
2. Did you know one of the first products of Nokia was toilet paper?
Nokia started as a paper mill in 1865.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
One of its first products: toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/Jo00H9fNw6
3. Samsung used to export fruit and fish
Samsung was founded it 1938.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
It started by exporting fruit and fish. pic.twitter.com/LQBPbWbKcJ
4. Lego's first product was a duck
Lego started its business in 1932.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
Its first product was a duck. pic.twitter.com/CnSau2vEMf
5. Nintendo started with making playing cards
Nintendo launched back in 1889.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
Its focus was on playing cards. pic.twitter.com/voSQW7bFLh
6. Did you know Nike was called Blue Ribbon Sports?
When Nike was founded in 1964, it was called Blue Ribbon Sports.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
It imported Japanese track shoes. pic.twitter.com/Ga5jCjEcPd
7. Lamborghini used to sell tractors before selling sports cars
Lamborghini sold tractors before selling sports cars.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
Ferruccio Lamborghini complained about his Ferrari to founder Enzo Ferrari.
Enzo said “you may be able to drive a tractor, but you will never be able to handle a Ferrari properly.”
So he started making his own cars. pic.twitter.com/VzL214Plmt
Vengeance is a thing of beauty.
8. Colgate used to sell soap and candles back in 1806
When Colgate was founded in 1806, it sold soap and candles.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
It would be another 67 years before it started selling toothpaste. pic.twitter.com/BnPA7rJGjT
9. IKEA's initial product was pens
One of IKEA’s early products? Pens.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
Founder Ingvar Kamprad was a natural salesman.
Matches, Christmas cards and wallets were some of his other early products. pic.twitter.com/sHhj0LQYbt
10. LG used to sell facial cream? Wait, what?!
LG is well known for electronics.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
But it got its start in cosmetics.
A successful facial cream led to many household items, like toothpaste. pic.twitter.com/lIUNmsvkn5
11. Tiffany & Co. sold stationery before selling fine jewellery
Tiffany & Co. sold stationery in its early days.— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
As the business grew, it focused more on fine jewelry. pic.twitter.com/btuN6rA6e8
TBH, I'll take stationery over jewellery any day!
12. Toyota was an innovator in loom business before venturing into cars
And finally… before cars, Toyota was an innovator in the loom business. pic.twitter.com/xQes7frkrg— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 28, 2022
Moral of the story: Whatever your beginnings are, you can always bloom into something brilliant.
