Sony, Samsung, Colgate, all these brands have become household names. Along with being famous, they are also a symbol of trust. But how did they get there? Well, today I'm bringing to you some of the most famous brands and the products they started with. All thanks to this Twitter user.

1. Sony was founded in 1946, its first product was an electric rice cooker

Sony was founded in 1946. Its first product was an electric rice cooker.



2. Did you know one of the first products of Nokia was toilet paper?



Nokia started as a paper mill in 1865.



3. Samsung used to export fruit and fish

Samsung was founded it 1938.



4. Lego's first product was a duck

Lego started its business in 1932.



5. Nintendo started with making playing cards

Nintendo launched back in 1889.



6. Did you know Nike was called Blue Ribbon Sports?

When Nike was founded in 1964, it was called Blue Ribbon Sports.



7. Lamborghini used to sell tractors before selling sports cars

Lamborghini sold tractors before selling sports cars.



Ferruccio Lamborghini complained about his Ferrari to founder Enzo Ferrari.



Enzo said “you may be able to drive a tractor, but you will never be able to handle a Ferrari properly.”



Vengeance is a thing of beauty.

8. Colgate used to sell soap and candles back in 1806

When Colgate was founded in 1806, it sold soap and candles.



9. IKEA's initial product was pens

One of IKEA’s early products? Pens.



Founder Ingvar Kamprad was a natural salesman.



10. LG used to sell facial cream? Wait, what?!

LG is well known for electronics.



But it got its start in cosmetics.



11. Tiffany & Co. sold stationery before selling fine jewellery

Tiffany & Co. sold stationery in its early days.



TBH, I'll take stationery over jewellery any day!

12. Toyota was an innovator in loom business before venturing into cars

Moral of the story: Whatever your beginnings are, you can always bloom into something brilliant.

