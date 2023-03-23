The Adani storm that was caused by the Hindenburg Research in January, resulted in a stock market crash and him being pushed outside the top 35 on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people. And like a thriller Bollywood film, the American short-seller has announced that it’s going to release another report – and apparently it’s a “big one”.

New report soon—another big one. — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) March 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The Hindenburg Research shared this news in a tweet, and there’s just too much suspense. What a teaser, though. Of course, people Twitter has a LOT to say. Some are guessing the subject of the new report and others have funny memes.

But, let’s just stick to memes for today.

Itna dar toh boards ke result se nhi laga, Jitna dar hindenburg ki agli report se lag raha hai 😥#HindenbergResearch #Hindenburg — Sarthak jain (@Sarthak_skj) March 23, 2023

Hello Hinderburg, Mein tumhari Bua ki ladki ki dur ki dost ki dost hu, company name DM krdo mujhe for research purpose. — Anshika Sharma⚡ (@Anshi_________) March 23, 2023

Look I swear I paid for that fish filet sandwich.. MY KIDS WERE HUNGRY GODDAMMIT! — Javid (@javidk09) March 23, 2023

Adani Shareholders now https://t.co/2Ed8GffAgJ pic.twitter.com/SpZZA2m7Sc — RaGnArÖk 2 0 2 3 (@RealWBTruth) March 23, 2023

Last time it was released at 8.15 am IST

So not Indian Co ? https://t.co/pzJTjmPehM pic.twitter.com/IfqD9kEOqw — Sumedh Bhagwat (@sumedhbhagwat) March 23, 2023

Hindenburg Research does have a flair for the dramatic.