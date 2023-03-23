The Adani storm that was caused by the Hindenburg Research in January, resulted in a stock market crash and him being pushed outside the top 35 on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people. And like a thriller Bollywood film, the American short-seller has announced that it’s going to release another report – and apparently it’s a “big one”.
The Hindenburg Research shared this news in a tweet, and there’s just too much suspense. What a teaser, though. Of course, people Twitter has a LOT to say. Some are guessing the subject of the new report and others have funny memes.
But, let’s just stick to memes for today.
Hindenburg Research does have a flair for the dramatic.