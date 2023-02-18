Looking at the businesspeople on TV, it’s hard to picture what they would have looked like as kids. Hard to even believe that they were kids once. But of course, they were. If you too find it kinda hard to imagine, here are the pictures of what some of the Indian businesspeople looked like as kids for you.

1. Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Industries

mukesh ambani childhood photo
Left: Mukesh Ambani, Source: Twitter

2. Gautam Adani | Adani Group

gautam adani childhood photo
Left: Gautam Adani, Source: Postoast

3. Ratan Tata | Tata Group

ratan tata childhood photo
Left: Ratan Tata, Source: Instagram

4. Azim Premji | Wipro Limited

azim premji childhood photo
IndiaTimes

5. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Right: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Source: StarsUnfolded

6. Kumar Mangalam Birla | Aditya Birla Group

kumar birla childhood photo
Second from Left: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Source: Mint

7. N. R. Narayan Murthy | Infosys

narayan murthy childhood photo
WikiBio

8. Anand Mahindra | Mahindra and Mahindra

anand mahindra childhood photo
Right: Anand Mahindra, Source: WikiBio

Well, they have aged like fine bourbon.

Check Out | From Mukesh Ambani To Ratan Tata, Here’s How Some Of The Indian Billionaires Looked Back In The Day