Looking at the businesspeople on TV, it’s hard to picture what they would have looked like as kids. Hard to even believe that they were kids once. But of course, they were. If you too find it kinda hard to imagine, here are the pictures of what some of the Indian businesspeople looked like as kids for you.
1. Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Industries
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Gautam Adani | Adani Group
3. Ratan Tata | Tata Group
4. Azim Premji | Wipro Limited
5. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
6. Kumar Mangalam Birla | Aditya Birla Group
ADVERTISEMENT
7. N. R. Narayan Murthy | Infosys
8. Anand Mahindra | Mahindra and Mahindra
ADVERTISEMENT
Well, they have aged like fine bourbon.
Check Out | From Mukesh Ambani To Ratan Tata, Here’s How Some Of The Indian Billionaires Looked Back In The Day
Top picks for you
CareerAnjali Awasthi8 months ago | 3 min read
FinancePrakriti Srivastava9 months ago | 3 min read