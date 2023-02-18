Looking at the businesspeople on TV, it’s hard to picture what they would have looked like as kids. Hard to even believe that they were kids once. But of course, they were. If you too find it kinda hard to imagine, here are the pictures of what some of the Indian businesspeople looked like as kids for you.

1. Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Industries

ADVERTISEMENT Left: Mukesh Ambani, Source: Twitter

2. Gautam Adani | Adani Group

Left: Gautam Adani, Source: Postoast

3. Ratan Tata | Tata Group

Left: Ratan Tata, Source: Instagram

4. Azim Premji | Wipro Limited

IndiaTimes

5. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Right: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Source: StarsUnfolded

6. Kumar Mangalam Birla | Aditya Birla Group

ADVERTISEMENT Second from Left: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Source: Mint

7. N. R. Narayan Murthy | Infosys

WikiBio

8. Anand Mahindra | Mahindra and Mahindra

Right: Anand Mahindra, Source: WikiBio

ADVERTISEMENT Well, they have aged like fine bourbon.

Check Out | From Mukesh Ambani To Ratan Tata, Here’s How Some Of The Indian Billionaires Looked Back In The Day