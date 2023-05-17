The Cannes Film Festival always makes you think about movies and the glamorous looks that celebrities serve on the Red Carpet. But that’s not all. Apart from these, there’s a lavish menu awaiting the celebs at the French Riviera and Cannes 2023 is no exception. This year we have Chef Prateek Sadhu who is ready to whip up some delicious delicacies at the India Pavilion.

Chef Prateek Sadhu has been invited to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to lead the catering at the inaugural dinner hosted by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting at the India Pavilion. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar India, he said:

The idea is to showcase India in 2023 not 1980, and to change the conversation around Indian food. I think the entire endeavour is to showcase India. The menu has six to seven courses and the idea is to touch upon every region, which have been inspired by my travels across India, dishes that I have seen being cooked in people’s houses. I’ve actually flown down with 80 kilos of Indian spices and pickles.

Chef Prateek Sadhu was the former executive chef and co-founder of the Mumbai-based restaurant, Masque. At Cannes 2023, he is ready to present a Khasi dish called Tungrymbai which is made out of smoked and fermented soya beans. It will be paired with a traditional bread called Puthrao and a smoked tomato chutney.

Tungrymbai (Source- Slurrp)

On the menu, we also have pepper fry from Tamil Nadu and Millet Thoran (a Kerala-based dish). There’s also a millet pulao which will be served with a French Sole fish that is cooked in the traditional Malvani style.

Millet Pulao (Source- Indian Veggie Delight)

For salads, we have the Maharashtrian Potato Koshimbir. And of course, you cannot miss desserts, so there’s a plethora of options to choose from. Guests can take their pick from the Bengali Sandesh to the Maharashtrian Chikki and the Mysore Pak which will be served with Kashmiri Kahwa and homegrown coffee from Karnataka.

Sandesh (Source- Wikipedia)

Truly a sumptuous affair.