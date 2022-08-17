Mayo and cheese are two siblings that share a cordial relationship with each other. Today, let's talk about how desi vendors prepare street food these days. You buy a samosa, you get cheese inside it, you buy sandwich, yeh lo loaded cheese sandwich, you buy dosa, yeh lo cheese waala. In their heads, they are like, ummm, thoda kam lag raha hai aur cheese dalta hoon.

Speaking of which, an opinion about Indian street food caught my attention on Twitter this morning.

The tweet posted by @balsher_sidhu reads that Indian street food scene is being ruined by excessive mayo and shredded cheese. Check out his post here:

(Unpopular?) opinion: Indian street food scene is being ruined by excessive mayo and shredded cheese. They just destroy the actual flavours. Indian food is good enough already without being drowned in mayo/cheese. — Balsher Singh Sidhu (@balsher_sidhu) August 16, 2022

Here's how netizens are reacting to it:

Most Indian food shows are showcasing extremely greasy, sugary and calorie-laden foods. Even traditional foods are loaded with an unnecessary amount of fat to make them appetitizing. This is where mayo and cheese come in. These food shows should stop chasing after views 1/2 — Neeraj Vedwan (@nvedwan) August 16, 2022

Now a days even if i am ordeiy Vada pav, I have to ask..kya kya daloge??? Or i wait and see what the vendor is doing to others and then decide if i want to order.. be it dosa or sandwich... — RoadMonk Pune (@RoadMonk_Pune) August 16, 2022

I just can't understand the fascination with mayo in this country. I think it's the burger joints that got them hooked. Everything that goes onto a burger and pizza must go onto everything Indian is the new "Great Indian Recipe" trend.

- @chummathiri

NOT unpopular by a mile. I HATE when someone drops even a pinch of either of those things; totally ruins the original stuff. — Political Rambo (@PoliticalJunk20) August 16, 2022

If the dish demands it then it isn't that bad. But if it isn't required and then too used, it ruins the dish — Shashank Pujari (@ShashankPujar19) August 17, 2022

Well said. In fact I'm seeing mayo being offered with momos/dimsums too these days. It's blasphemous.

- @SinghNavdeep

True! Not just that the traditional Indian food is being mutilated with cheese n what not! Esp the dosas n idlis! The humble dosa n idli in their purest form is heaven, but turning them into something else is 🤮 — Bhagirathi (@BhagirathiCV) August 17, 2022

And the major credit goes to those good for nothing food vloggers! Who continue to urge the vendors to come up with such ludacris ideas!

- @dhumketu101

And varities od Dhokla is unimaginable pic.twitter.com/hQfQKwRAde — Nimesh Patel 🇮🇳 (@nimesh_h_patel) August 17, 2022

True . Indian street food is in a league of its own. It’s a totally different kind of food . But it’s being ruined with the addition of the above mentioned which are the main ingredients of western junk food . It’s fusion food now being sold in India in the garb of street food — Susan George(Suzane) (@suuzzaan10) August 17, 2022

Mayo is tasteless, I don't know how it can replace the wonderful variety of chutneys we already have. My heart sinks a little every time I see people eat momos with mayo.

- @ThatGuyManish

100%, to give a modern twist to Indian street food a lot of street food hawkers are spoiling the original flavours. This is not only limited to street food but Indian cuisine too — Sandeep Maitraya (@SandeepMaitraya) August 17, 2022

It’s certainly not an unpopular opinion- the real talent of cooking is being killed thanks to ready available Mayo/Cheese. The prep of raw material ingredients condiments was the essence of a particular food. All these frozen food, garnish with mayo/cheese has killed it.

- @kushalwadhwani

Started with Mayo being served with Momos, now it's not stopping anywhere. — Sarthak Singhal (@IM007sarthak) August 16, 2022

Mostly for the videos.. I really cannot imagine anyone eating this, besides the pricing will be expensive 🫰 for street food with so much cheese n mayin — Bhakt 🇮🇳 (@ArmchairBhakt) August 17, 2022

Well, personally, I choose not to separate mayo and cheese while preparing a sandwich at home. However, I don't garnish my sandwich with these siblings to such an extent that veggies apne contribution ke liye struggle karne lagein saying dude mujhe bhi to dikhne do?

Har cheez mein bhar-bhar ke cheese dalna zaroori hai kya? Stop ruining our desi street food please! What do you think of the opinion of the Twitter user? Yay or nay?