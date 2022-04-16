From chocolate dosa to curd maggi, there have been several bizarre food trends that went viral for all weird reasons in the past. In 2021, somebody decided to make a croissant vada pav and netizens weren't too happy about it. Because let's face it, there was no pav in the friggin' dish!
I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav pic.twitter.com/U1EiiB2Pv4— Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 24, 2021
And, yet again, someone decided to ruin one of the best snacks in the country - samosa. No, we aren't kidding. A user, who goes with the username @priyal, took to her social media handle and shared a picture of a new dish called cramosa, an absurd amalgamation of our all-time favourite samosa and French breakfast special croissant.
Wait, that's not it. The dish, which is available at Delhi Airport's (T2) Costa Coffee outlet, is served with a mint dip AKA hari pudina chutney.
What pic.twitter.com/VlVnMwrrXa— Priyal (@priyal) April 14, 2022
Needless to mention, Twitter is not happy with the brand-new dish and this is what they had to say:
Translation : I want a croissant with masala— Radhika (@radhesen) April 14, 2022
Paap toh unhe bhi lagega jo 170 rupaye dekar ise khaayenge.— Tactically Obsessed (@TacticalMaverik) April 14, 2022
170 mein BC nehla dunga Samose se mein jo bech raha hai use...— ms_in_imperfection (@MChormole) April 14, 2022
Bhai filling kidhar hai? 170 ki toh biriyani mil jaati hai.— Akshay (@bhomberaang) April 14, 2022
They calling it cramosa 😭 just call it crap and eat something better— Abeeswax (@Abhishooketh) April 14, 2022
Isko bolte kaise hai ? @lady_gabbar— Kantala (@SevMamraFc) April 14, 2022
Aahiste Aahiste duniye se vishwas uth te ja raha hai.— Belatrixxx (@inkandtweet) April 15, 2022
In today's 'how to start a war with Indians and French collaborating' https://t.co/zIWtRciQCM— Vikhyat Muthyala (@studentVikky) April 15, 2022
*at dinner* what’s the matter sweetie? u hardly touched ur cramosa https://t.co/FtDCAQya6d— Marinara and the Diamonds (@smallvoidrani) April 14, 2022
insane how this small a thing can ruin my day https://t.co/vsbSQqHoye— Ujjwala ✨ (@UjjwalaBassi) April 15, 2022
Ever since the picture was shared, it has garnered 3.3K likes along with 550+ retweets.
Would you try this dish or it's a pass?