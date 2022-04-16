From chocolate dosa to curd maggi, there have been several bizarre food trends that went viral for all weird reasons in the past. In 2021, somebody decided to make a croissant vada pav and netizens weren't too happy about it. Because let's face it, there was no pav in the friggin' dish!

I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav pic.twitter.com/U1EiiB2Pv4 — Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 24, 2021

And, yet again, someone decided to ruin one of the best snacks in the country - samosa. No, we aren't kidding. A user, who goes with the username @priyal, took to her social media handle and shared a picture of a new dish called cramosa, an absurd amalgamation of our all-time favourite samosa and French breakfast special croissant.

Wait, that's not it. The dish, which is available at Delhi Airport's (T2) Costa Coffee outlet, is served with a mint dip AKA hari pudina chutney.

Needless to mention, Twitter is not happy with the brand-new dish and this is what they had to say:

Translation : I want a croissant with masala — Radhika (@radhesen) April 14, 2022

paap lagega yeh sab karne se inko 😂😂😭 — Aayush Lala (@lala_aayush) April 14, 2022

Paap toh unhe bhi lagega jo 170 rupaye dekar ise khaayenge. — Tactically Obsessed (@TacticalMaverik) April 14, 2022

170 mein BC nehla dunga Samose se mein jo bech raha hai use... — ms_in_imperfection (@MChormole) April 14, 2022

Bhai filling kidhar hai? 170 ki toh biriyani mil jaati hai. — Akshay (@bhomberaang) April 14, 2022

They calling it cramosa 😭 just call it crap and eat something better — Abeeswax (@Abhishooketh) April 14, 2022

Isko bolte kaise hai ? @lady_gabbar — Kantala (@SevMamraFc) April 14, 2022

Aahiste Aahiste duniye se vishwas uth te ja raha hai. — Belatrixxx (@inkandtweet) April 15, 2022

Lemme buy a kg of biriyani! https://t.co/JpImZOOBnP — Thanimayin Kaadhalan🌈 (@Thanimayin_K) April 16, 2022

In today's 'how to start a war with Indians and French collaborating' https://t.co/zIWtRciQCM — Vikhyat Muthyala (@studentVikky) April 15, 2022

*at dinner* what’s the matter sweetie? u hardly touched ur cramosa https://t.co/FtDCAQya6d — Marinara and the Diamonds (@smallvoidrani) April 14, 2022

When samosa goes to Paris for vacation and comes back! https://t.co/xDrUD77wX8 — मोकर्रम (@mokarram_iqbal) April 14, 2022

"mint dip" instead of hari chutney offended me more https://t.co/nMDIcjYiwm — ashutosh (@shutosh_) April 14, 2022

Time to leave this earth https://t.co/RdwiX198gQ — Turmeric🇮🇳 (@The_Turmeric_) April 14, 2022

insane how this small a thing can ruin my day https://t.co/vsbSQqHoye — Ujjwala ✨ (@UjjwalaBassi) April 15, 2022

Ever since the picture was shared, it has garnered 3.3K likes along with 550+ retweets.

Would you try this dish or it's a pass?