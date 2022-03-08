Weddings in India can be really hectic and exhausting for the bride and groom, especially with all the back to back ceremonies. You need something that comforts you in between all the chaos.

For this bride, the comfort seems to be in eating a plate of momos. There's a video doing rounds on social media that shows a bride indulging in a plate of momos while dressed up in full bridal finery.

From the video, it seems that the bride is waiting for the ceremonies to begin and she is enjoying her favourite momos.

The video is now viral and people are loving this avatar of hers.

For some this is goals...

... and others tagged someone who would do the same on their big day.

People also found her little happy dance cute.

What a cutie.