If we come to think of it, food is quite a conversation starter. It is a perfect subject to bond over - and also something that can make or break relationships. Now, imagine living in a country with a different culture than yours, anybody would love to see or hear something that reminds of home.

And, that's probably what happened when a Youtuber ordered food in the Tamil language at a Tamilian restaurant in New York.

Xiaoma, who's a youtuber, shared a vlog where he tried Tamilian cuisine at different spots in New York. The video started with him sharing how he's fascinated by the language, adding that he's also learned some of it from friends and online tutorials.

The vlogger visited a restaurant, where the owner was also a Tamil speaker. And, it left him impressed when Xiaoma ordered the food in the Tamil language. It seemed like one of those times where we find a small feeling of home, even when we're away.

The video turned wholesome and they both chatted about the food and the language. And when he went on to pay the bill, the owner offered the meal on the house, which the vlogger respectfully declined. But, we could definitely see the emotion behind his gesture.

Understandably, the internet loved everything about this vlog:

You can watch the entire video here:

This was today's share of wholesome.