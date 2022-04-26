A bored Twitter user confidently laid out the age-old debate: "Tell me a better combination than Chai + toast?" And Twitter aka soon-to-be-Elon-Musk's-playground had some thoughts.
Tell me a better combination than Chai + toast.— Jaskirat Lamba (@jaskiratlambaa) April 25, 2022
I'll wait.
So what can be better than Chai + Toast? Let's take a look:
1. First up we have Chai + Parle G
God level combo proudly seconded by ScoopWhoop's very own Parle G connoisseur Meenu Katariya.
This pic.twitter.com/p3nKRbRFU3— Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) April 25, 2022
2. Then there's Lassi + Bun
Which frankly is exactly what I need in this scorching heat.
Lassi and Bun— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) April 25, 2022
3. Chai + Ross Omlette
Never had it but looks yum!
Chai + Ross omlette = heaven.😍https://t.co/6HYz75RjB6 pic.twitter.com/XTiCFyWLaw— !(🇮🇳ग्रेट इंडिया | عظیم بھارت) (@gr8india) April 26, 2022
4. Lassi + Chole Bhature
I'm going to be honest, I'm a little iffy about this one.
Your wait is over, Chhole bhature + Lassi— Chandeep Singh 🧂 (@ch4nd33p) April 25, 2022
5. The cute and sweet Chai + Meetha Paratha
Man! I'm hungry now :(
Meetha paratha and chai— Nadia Suleman (@NadiaSuleman) April 25, 2022
6. All the Gujju's in the house say "Aye!"
Chai + Thepla— Pravin (@meraperspective) April 25, 2022
Gaanthiya + Chaay #gujarati— Rutvik #SaveSoil (@RP10CR) April 26, 2022
7. Same drill with the Parsis
Sweet Parsi heaven I'm salivating!
Irani Chai + osmania biscuit— Maruf Mohammad (@marufmohammad55) April 25, 2022
chai & bun-maska— Hiren Mehta (@hirenonline) April 25, 2022
8. Chai + Pakora (but only on rainy days)
You'll have to admit that this duo hits different during monsoons.
Have you heard about Chai+Pakora ( fritters) on a rainy day...😋— Harminder Singh (@bombaybyrd) April 26, 2022
9. Mountain Chai + Mountain Maggi
I need a vacation :(
In mountains chai and maggi gives different hit at home 😌— kali (@shangira19) April 26, 2022
10. Aah, the age old Chai + Sutta
Classic.
Chai + sutta— S. (@daalmakhniiii) April 25, 2022
11. Some took the unconventional route with Gulab Jamun + Ice Cream
In my humble opinion, this is a fine amalgamation of East meets West.
12. Others took a more fun turn with Beer + Wings
Best pairing for a fun night with the besties.
13. And Old Monk + Thums Up
A college life (and beyond) classic of course.
14. Also, Beer + Salted Peanuts
(obviously)
April 26, 2022
15. These users missed the point altogether. Might as well be ?+?
???
Local + Train— yabi (Taylor's Version) (@galanotfunny) April 25, 2022
Chinmoy are you okay?
Neil+Nitin+Mukesh..— Chinmoy Mishra (@ChinmoyAIH) April 25, 2022
Not the brief, but same.
Work + Mountains— Nikita Raikwar | SEO Writer | Solo Traveller (@NikitaRaikwarCo) April 26, 2022