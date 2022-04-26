A bored Twitter user confidently laid out the age-old debate: "Tell me a better combination than Chai + toast?" And Twitter aka soon-to-be-Elon-Musk's-playground had some thoughts.

Tell me a better combination than Chai + toast.



I'll wait. — Jaskirat Lamba (@jaskiratlambaa) April 25, 2022

So what can be better than Chai + Toast? Let's take a look:

1. First up we have Chai + Parle G

God level combo proudly seconded by ScoopWhoop's very own Parle G connoisseur Meenu Katariya.

2. Then there's Lassi + Bun

Which frankly is exactly what I need in this scorching heat.

Lassi and Bun — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) April 25, 2022

3. Chai + Ross Omlette

Never had it but looks yum!

4. Lassi + Chole Bhature

I'm going to be honest, I'm a little iffy about this one.

Your wait is over, Chhole bhature + Lassi — Chandeep Singh 🧂 (@ch4nd33p) April 25, 2022

5. The cute and sweet Chai + Meetha Paratha

Man! I'm hungry now :(

Meetha paratha and chai — Nadia Suleman (@NadiaSuleman) April 25, 2022

6. All the Gujju's in the house say "Aye!"

Chai + Thepla — Pravin (@meraperspective) April 25, 2022

7. Same drill with the Parsis

Sweet Parsi heaven I'm salivating!

Irani Chai + osmania biscuit — Maruf Mohammad (@marufmohammad55) April 25, 2022

chai & bun-maska — Hiren Mehta (@hirenonline) April 25, 2022

8. Chai + Pakora (but only on rainy days)

You'll have to admit that this duo hits different during monsoons.

Have you heard about Chai+Pakora ( fritters) on a rainy day...😋 — Harminder Singh (@bombaybyrd) April 26, 2022

9. Mountain Chai + Mountain Maggi

I need a vacation :(

In mountains chai and maggi gives different hit at home 😌 — kali (@shangira19) April 26, 2022

10. Aah, the age old Chai + Sutta

Classic.

Chai + sutta — S. (@daalmakhniiii) April 25, 2022

11. Some took the unconventional route with Gulab Jamun + Ice Cream

In my humble opinion, this is a fine amalgamation of East meets West.

I think this is better combination 😋😍 pic.twitter.com/VAoXsrO8cG — Girish 🔱🕉️®© (@Girish_99999) April 25, 2022

12. Others took a more fun turn with Beer + Wings

Best pairing for a fun night with the besties.

We don’t wait for chicken wings and beer. — Apocalypse (@Mizzling_Gaze) April 25, 2022

13. And Old Monk + Thums Up

A college life (and beyond) classic of course.

Old Monk + Thums Up — Mayank Sehgal (@mayank_sehgal) April 25, 2022

14. Also, Beer + Salted Peanuts

(obviously)

15. These users missed the point altogether. Might as well be ?+?

???

Local + Train — yabi (Taylor's Version) (@galanotfunny) April 25, 2022

Chinmoy are you okay?

Neil+Nitin+Mukesh.. — Chinmoy Mishra (@ChinmoyAIH) April 25, 2022

Not the brief, but same.

Work + Mountains — Nikita Raikwar | SEO Writer | Solo Traveller (@NikitaRaikwarCo) April 26, 2022

16. For all the 0 people who asked, I'm a coffee person so it's Coffee + Spicy Peanuts for me (no it's not weird).