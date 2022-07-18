Biryani is an emotion for many people and a comfort food for others. I mean, what can be a better foodgasm experience of rice, meat, and royal spices blended together than biryani itself? No offense to vegetarians, but there's no other dish that can match its lip-smacking taste. Now, if you call yourself a biryani lover, you must know this fascinating story about the delicacy.

We recently found an interesting thread on Twitter which revealed why Kolkata biryani contains potato in it. A Twitter user, @satyanewshi jotted down several facts while referring media articles about how aloo became an integral part of Kolkata biryani.

Fascinating History of Kolkata Biriyani ~A Biriyani without Alu is Normal but a Kolkata biriyani without Alu is Blasphemy,but how Alu became an integral part of Kolkata Biriyani has an interesting History. pic.twitter.com/ajSvEoGpMc — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

Let's check them out:

1. Nawab of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah built a mini-Lucknow in Calcutta

So here it goes :1856 Nawab of Awadh Wajed Ali shah was toppled by the East India company & sent into exile in Calcutta.He settled in Metiabruz & built a replica of his beloved Lucknow complete with the Awadhi architectural & cultural ambience. pic.twitter.com/ra9Y7TRDgM — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

2. The Shah was accompanied by his cooks there

The Nawab was accompanied by a large number of people from his court in Lucknow, including his cooks and kitchen staff. https://t.co/B3YrYVx5Ui — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

3. Potatoes, chillies and, tomatoes were brought to Bengal by English traders

The rulers of Awadh were also connoisseurs of food & they always encouraged their chefs to try & experiment new dishes. In the early 16th century, potatoes, chillies and tomatoes were cultivated in India for the first time by the Portuguese & brought to Bengal by English traders. pic.twitter.com/4xLh3sTvC3 — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

4. Potato was an exotic vegetable as its cultivation was low

In those days because the cultivation was low, it was not an easily available vegetable and was also considered to be an exotic vegetable. pic.twitter.com/rtX4wS8lpd — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

5. Potato was used in biryani cos of Shah's fascination, not due to financial crunch

The great-great-grandson of the nawab has clarified that Alu were used in making the royal biryani not because of a financial crunch as rumoured but because of the nawab’s intense fascination for it.https://t.co/fXA2IEjNyC — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

6. The Shah not being able to afford meat for biryani was a rumour spread by the British

He further clarifies that the popular belief that Alu was added as Nawab cudn't afford much meat was a rumour spread by the British to downgrade Indian rulers, as he says Nawab used to get a pension of ₹ 12 lakh annually and was one of the highest-paid pensioners in India. pic.twitter.com/RHm0ybrqtK — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

7. Kolkata biryani is cooked in dam-pukht style

Like Awadhi biriyani ,Kolkata Biriyani is also cooked in the dam-pukht style (slow oven cooking style),where the lid is sealed over the pot so the steam doesn’t go out. pic.twitter.com/qEoGXxTjs3 — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

8. Secret behind mouth-watering taste of Kolkata biryani

As a result, the fragrance, the aroma, the juices of spices, rice, meat, and saffron get absorbed in the meal, making it quite mouth-watering, and unlike any other biryani made in other parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/uoCQZKsMFQ — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

9. Slow-cooked potato as an ingredient in Kolkata biryani made the dish a delicacy

The slow-cooked, golden-brown potato, along with the delightful aroma of the different kinds of spices used, made the biryani a delicacy for the nobles & Nawab Wajed Ali Shah's personal favourite. pic.twitter.com/h2yvY9X1eC — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

10. Kolkata biryani has a cult-following

Like many other Bengali uniqueness , Kolkata Biriyani has its own unique charm & over the years has a cult following , often people who swore by Kolkata Biriyani are at 🤺 with other who cheer for other Places biriyani for the delicacy supremacy in the battle of biriyanis. pic.twitter.com/NcQedgkFEO — সত্যাণ্বেষী (@satyanewshi) July 17, 2022

Hey biryani lovers, the next time you are around your friends, enlighten them with this piece of information. So, when are you planning to savour aloo with biryani?