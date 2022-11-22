England won its first match against Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar. England’s Jack Grealish got the Three Lions their first victory. Grealish remembered the promise he had given to a young fan and he sealed the win with a smile and stretched out his arms to the side and rolled them in waves.

Jack Grealish took to Twitter and shared a picture of the exact moment from on the field. He dedicated his goal and the celebration to his young fan. He captioned it, “For you Finlay ❤️”.

For you Finlay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BomJEA0oy6 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 21, 2022

Jack Grealish did this routine in order to keep his promise to a young Manchester City fan. Finlay, an 11-year-old ardent supporter of the football club who has cerebral palsy, had written to Grealish earlier this year after he learnt that the midfielder’s sister, Hollie, also has cerebral palsy. “I wish there were more people in the world just like you who treat people with disabilities the same as anyone else,” Finlay wrote.

Grealish responded to Finlay and decided to pay him a surprise visit at a charity football session. He also sent him a signed jersey. During their conversation, the footballer promised to perform a celebration for him the next time he scored. And he kept his word.

"It is my dream to meet you in real life. Imagine meeting your idol."@ManCity mad Finlay wrote an emotional letter to his favourite player and hero, @JackGrealish. What followed was a moment he'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/qpdPnrMNLD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 9, 2022

This gesture has won people’s hearts on social media. Here’s what they had to say.

As with Saka RT earlier, another example of how football, and footballers, can make such a massive difference, to individuals, and causes, and life in general. Football can be, and should be, a force for good. Not greed and corruption. https://t.co/foTxq4KGic — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) November 21, 2022

What I really like about Jack Grealish is that he gets loads of grief, he makes mistakes (the two are probably connected) but so often he does things to make people’s day and remind everyone why football can be so magical. https://t.co/FUwVxcB747 — Paul Berry (@paulberry2303) November 21, 2022

The #WorldCup2022 is highly flawed, but this is a really lovely thing that happened.https://t.co/oou5mdDKyd — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 21, 2022

Jack Grealish made a promise to Manchester City fan Finlay that he would do his celebration the next time he scored a goal.



He has kept his word and done exactly that, on the biggest stage in world football.



He is a simply wonderful human being.



pic.twitter.com/GG8yCpgPqA — Tom Young (@TomYoungSJ) November 21, 2022

He did it!! He did the celebration 😭😭 @JackGrealish what a man 🤍 pic.twitter.com/GsjEmZfYjx — Tanya 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@xTanyax1878) November 21, 2022

ohhhh cheyyy. i was like why must he celebrate like that https://t.co/bkynitujFk — satudaun (@mdalifishak) November 21, 2022

For anyone wondering about that Jack Grealish celebration 👏👏👏https://t.co/rGD8Hwm9A8 — Derek Doyle (@DoyleDerek) November 21, 2022

'i'll do that for you i promise' please the fact that he remembered 🥺 that kid must be so happy right now https://t.co/qwrto7SHfe — nora 🇩🇪🇧🇪 (@heartbreakels) November 21, 2022

Speaking to the BBC, Jack Grealish said, “For me, it’s just doing a celebration. That will mean the world to him I’m sure, especially me doing it at a World Cup.”