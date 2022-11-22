England won its first match against Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar. England’s Jack Grealish got the Three Lions their first victory. Grealish remembered the promise he had given to a young fan and he sealed the win with a smile and stretched out his arms to the side and rolled them in waves.
Jack Grealish took to Twitter and shared a picture of the exact moment from on the field. He dedicated his goal and the celebration to his young fan. He captioned it, “For you Finlay ❤️”.
Jack Grealish did this routine in order to keep his promise to a young Manchester City fan. Finlay, an 11-year-old ardent supporter of the football club who has cerebral palsy, had written to Grealish earlier this year after he learnt that the midfielder’s sister, Hollie, also has cerebral palsy. “I wish there were more people in the world just like you who treat people with disabilities the same as anyone else,” Finlay wrote.
Grealish responded to Finlay and decided to pay him a surprise visit at a charity football session. He also sent him a signed jersey. During their conversation, the footballer promised to perform a celebration for him the next time he scored. And he kept his word.
This gesture has won people’s hearts on social media. Here’s what they had to say.
Speaking to the BBC, Jack Grealish said, “For me, it’s just doing a celebration. That will mean the world to him I’m sure, especially me doing it at a World Cup.”