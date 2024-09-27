“Never Have I Ever” is a classic party game that’s sure to get the conversation flowing, with everything from innocent confessions to wild secrets coming to light. Whether you’re playing with close friends, a significant other, or a group of people you just met, this game is a fun way to break the ice and learn something new about each other. From dirty questions to spicy moments, it’s perfect for adding some excitement to any gathering.

In this article, we’ve compiled 250+ fun, spicy, dirty, and raunchy Never Have I Ever questions. If you’re wondering how to play the game or what rules to follow, we’ve got you covered. Plus, if you’re looking for specific categories, like Never Have I Ever questions for friends, couples, or even teenagers, we’ve sorted them out for you. Let’s dive into the ultimate list of Never Have I Ever game questions!

How to Play Never Have I Ever Game

People generally ask that never have i ever game how to play. Never Have I Ever is super simple to play and can be enjoyed by groups of any size. The idea is to have players take turns stating something they’ve never done. For example, someone might say, “Never have I ever gone skydiving.” If anyone in the group has done that, they either take a sip of their drink or lower a finger (if playing the no-drinks version). The last person standing—or with the least amount of sips—wins!

Rules to Play Never Have I Ever Game

While the game is fun and casual, it helps to establish some basic rules to keep things fair and fun for everyone. Here are never have i ever rules:

Take Turns: Players take turns making a statement about something they’ve never done. Drinks or Fingers: Decide whether to play with drinks or fingers. With drinks, you take a sip if you’ve done it. With fingers, you lower a finger. Be Honest: The fun comes from honesty! Everyone should answer truthfully. Keep it Light: It’s meant to be fun, so avoid overly personal or offensive questions. Winner: The person who remains with fingers or has taken the fewest drinks wins.

Dirty Questions for Never Have I Ever

Looking to spice things up with a few naughty confessions? These dirty questions for Never Have I Ever will definitely heat things up in the room.

Never have I ever kissed more than one person in a day. Never have I ever sent a naughty text. Never have I ever had sex in public. Never have I ever kissed someone of the same sex. Never have I ever used a dating app to hook up. Never have I ever lied about being single to get out of a date. Never have I ever skinny dipped. Never have I ever watched adult videos. Never have I ever had a one-night stand. Never have I ever fantasized about someone at work. Never have I ever had sex in a car. Never have I ever gone to a strip club. Never have I ever had a threesome. Never have I ever made out in a movie theater. Never have I ever used food in a sexual way. Never have I ever flashed someone. Never have I ever been caught in the act. Never have I ever faked an orgasm. Never have I ever hooked up with a friend’s ex. Never have I ever made a sex tape.

Never Have I Ever Raunchy Questions

If you’re ready to dial up the heat, these never have i ever raunchy questions will definitely push the limits.

21. Never have I ever had sex on the first date.

22. Never have I ever hooked up with a stranger.

23. Never have I ever role-played in bed.

24. Never have I ever worn lingerie to surprise someone.

25. Never have I ever sent nudes.

26. Never have I ever had sex in the shower.

27. Never have I ever sexted someone.

28. Never have I ever been handcuffed during sex.

29. Never have I ever tried BDSM.

30. Never have I ever hooked up with more than one person in a night.

31. Never have I ever hooked up with someone at a party.

32. Never have I ever kissed someone in the same room as others.

33. Never have I ever played strip poker.

34. Never have I ever flirted with someone while in a relationship.

35. Never have I ever joined the Mile High Club.

36. Never have I ever had a friends-with-benefits situation.

37. Never have I ever had a sex dream about a friend.

38. Never have I ever been involved in a sex scandal.

39. Never have I ever hooked up with someone while on vacation.

40. Never have I ever tried using a sex toy.

Never Have I Ever Questions Spicy

Spice things up with these bold and exciting Never Have I Ever questions.

41. Never have I ever kissed a stranger.

42. Never have I ever had a crush on a teacher.

43. Never have I ever danced on a bar.

44. Never have I ever given someone a lap dance.

45. Never have I ever flirted my way out of a ticket.

46. Never have I ever hooked up with someone in a foreign country.

47. Never have I ever crashed a party.

48. Never have I ever kissed someone much older than me.

49. Never have I ever had a crush on a friend’s sibling.

50. Never have I ever hooked up with someone I just met.

51. Never have I ever danced provocatively in public.

52. Never have I ever done body shots.

53. Never have I ever skinny dipped with friends.

54. Never have I ever flirted with someone at a wedding.

55. Never have I ever kissed a celebrity.

56. Never have I ever been in a long-distance relationship.

57. Never have I ever hooked up with someone in the bathroom.

58. Never have I ever flirted with a coworker.

59. Never have I ever gone to a nude beach.

60. Never have I ever kissed more than one person in 24 hours.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Friends

Perfect for getting your friends to spill their secrets, these Never Have I Ever questions for friends will keep things light and fun.

61. Never have I ever stayed up all night with friends.

62. Never have I ever been the designated driver.

63. Never have I ever lied to a friend to avoid hanging out.

64. Never have I ever borrowed something from a friend and never returned it.

65. Never have I ever gone on a road trip with friends.

66. Never have I ever slept over at a friend’s house without asking my parents.

67. Never have I ever helped a friend sneak out.

68. Never have I ever had a crush on my friend’s sibling.

69. Never have I ever made a prank call with friends.

70. Never have I ever ditched plans with one friend to hang out with another.

71. Never have I ever embarrassed my friend in public.

72. Never have I ever made a secret pact with my friends.

73. Never have I ever been in a friend’s wedding.

74. Never have I ever lied to a friend about their outfit.

75. Never have I ever taken a friend’s side in a fight when they were wrong.

76. Never have I ever laughed so hard I cried with friends.

77. Never have I ever gone on a vacation with friends.

78. Never have I ever been a friend’s wingman.

79. Never have I ever pulled an all-nighter with friends.

80. Never have I ever bailed on a friend for a date.

Funniest Never Have I Ever Questions

If you want to keep the atmosphere light-hearted and full of laughter, these funniest Never Have I Ever questions will get everyone chuckling.

Never have I ever tripped in public. Never have I ever laughed so hard I peed a little. Never have I ever mistaken a stranger for someone I know. Never have I ever walked into the wrong bathroom. Never have I ever texted the wrong person. Never have I ever gotten lost in my own neighborhood. Never have I ever accidentally liked an old post while stalking someone on social media. Never have I ever called someone by the wrong name during a conversation. Never have I ever walked into a glass door. Never have I ever waved at someone who wasn’t actually waving at me. Never have I ever snored loudly during a nap in public. Never have I ever forgotten someone’s name right after they introduced themselves. Never have I ever slipped and fallen in front of a large crowd. Never have I ever been caught singing in the shower. Never have I ever sent an embarrassing text to the wrong person. Never have I ever dropped my phone in the toilet. Never have I ever accidentally farted in public. Never have I ever said “you too” when a waiter said “enjoy your meal.” Never have I ever run into a door because I thought it was automatic. Never have I ever forgotten what I was saying mid-sentence.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Couples

Want to get to know your partner better? These Never Have I Ever questions for couples are a great way to discover new things about each other.

Never have I ever gone on a romantic vacation with my partner. Never have I ever cooked a meal together. Never have I ever surprised my partner with breakfast in bed. Never have I ever said “I love you” first. Never have I ever had a couple’s massage. Never have I ever danced together in public. Never have I ever had a fight over something silly. Never have I ever met my partner’s parents. Never have I ever gone on a double date. Never have I ever watched a romantic movie together. Never have I ever made a playlist for my partner. Never have I ever written a love letter to my partner. Never have I ever bought matching outfits with my partner. Never have I ever taken a couple’s selfie. Never have I ever stayed up all night talking with my partner. Never have I ever been jealous of someone talking to my partner. Never have I ever planned a surprise date night. Never have I ever discussed marriage with my partner. Never have I ever shared a secret only with my partner. Never have I ever kissed in the rain with my partner.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Teenagers

Teenagers looking for a fun time with their friends can enjoy these never have i ever questions teenager, perfect for bonding moments.

Never have I ever lied to my parents about where I was going. Never have I ever stayed up all night watching movies. Never have I ever snuck out of the house. Never have I ever skipped school to hang out with friends. Never have I ever had a crush on a teacher. Never have I ever lied about my age to get into a party. Never have I ever had a secret Instagram account. Never have I ever pulled a prank on a friend. Never have I ever worn pajamas to school. Never have I ever faked being sick to avoid going to school. Never have I ever gotten grounded. Never have I ever been caught sneaking out. Never have I ever been embarrassed by my parents in front of my friends. Never have I ever had a crush on someone in my friend group. Never have I ever lied to a friend to get out of plans. Never have I ever been in a food fight. Never have I ever made a TikTok video. Never have I ever gone viral on social media. Never have I ever gotten in trouble for texting in class. Never have I ever gotten detention for something funny.

I Have Never Game Questions for Adults

These i have never game questions for adults are perfect where everyone’s ready to get real and maybe a little bit wild.

Never have I ever attended a bachelorette or bachelor party. Never have I ever drunk-dialed an ex. Never have I ever done a strip tease. Never have I ever been to an adult store. Never have I ever had a friend with benefits. Never have I ever gone to a swingers’ party. Never have I ever taken a sexy selfie. Never have I ever participated in a drinking contest. Never have I ever been in a relationship just for sex. Never have I ever kissed someone at a club. Never have I ever played a drinking game with strangers. Never have I ever gotten a tattoo while drunk. Never have I ever gone skinny dipping at night. Never have I ever flirted with a bartender. Never have I ever hooked up with someone at work. Never have I ever been drunk in a strip club. Never have I ever been caught sneaking into someone’s house. Never have I ever worn someone else’s clothes the next morning. Never have I ever had a naughty conversation over text. Never have I ever lied about being single to hook up with someone.

Never Have I Ever Questions Sex

These never have i ever questions sex are ideal when the game heats up and everyone’s feeling bold.

Never have I ever kissed someone in public. Never have I ever had a friends-with-benefits situation. Never have I ever had sex on the first date. Never have I ever used toys during sex. Never have I ever role-played in bed. Never have I ever had sex in a public place. Never have I ever been walked in on during sex. Never have I ever had a threesome. Never have I ever sent a naked selfie. Never have I ever had sex in a car. Never have I ever kissed someone of the same sex. Never have I ever been tied up during sex. Never have I ever had a long-distance relationship. Never have I ever tried BDSM. Never have I ever had a romantic fantasy about a friend. Never have I ever had phone sex. Never have I ever sexted someone while at work. Never have I ever been in a relationship just for sex. Never have I ever been to a nude beach. Never have I ever had sex with more than one person in 24 hours.

Never Have I Ever Questions for Boyfriend

Get closer to your partner with these fun and revealing never have i ever questions for boyfriend.

Never have I ever lied to you about where I was. Never have I ever gotten jealous of someone you talked to. Never have I ever planned a surprise date. Never have I ever thought about proposing to you. Never have I ever made you breakfast in bed. Never have I ever stayed up all night talking to you. Never have I ever daydreamed about our future. Never have I ever surprised you with a gift. Never have I ever snooped through your phone. Never have I ever lied to you to avoid a fight. Never have I ever kissed you in public. Never have I ever planned a trip just for us. Never have I ever had a pet name for you. Never have I ever forgotten an important date with you. Never have I ever shared a secret with you. Never have I ever been nervous to meet your family. Never have I ever cried in front of you. Never have I ever talked about marriage with you. Never have I ever written you a love letter. Never have I ever felt embarrassed by you in public.

Never Have I Ever Rude Questions

These Never Have I Ever rude questions can bring a cheeky edge to your game, perfect for when everyone is feeling daring and wants to push the boundaries a bit.

Never have I ever told someone I didn’t like them to their face. Never have I ever laughed at someone else’s misfortune. Never have I ever called in sick to avoid an event. Never have I ever ghosted someone I was dating. Never have I ever made fun of someone behind their back. Never have I ever unfollowed someone for being annoying on social media. Never have I ever rolled my eyes at someone’s joke. Never have I ever talked during a movie at the theater. Never have I ever asked someone how much money they make. Never have I ever returned a gift because I didn’t like it. Never have I ever given someone a backhanded compliment. Never have I ever eavesdropped on someone else’s conversation. Never have I ever skipped a friend’s party because I didn’t want to see them. Never have I ever asked someone to leave my house. Never have I ever criticized someone’s fashion choices. Never have I ever told someone they were being boring. Never have I ever interrupted someone while they were talking. Never have I ever put my phone down during a serious conversation. Never have I ever laughed at someone who was crying. Never have I ever refused to share food with someone.

Grab a drink, gather your crew, and get ready for an unforgettable game night with these 250+ Never Have I Ever questions!

