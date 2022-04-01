As if strange matrimonial ads weren't bizarre enough, people have taken it a step further with "niche" matrimonial sites. Recently, Karan Johar made news for endorsing a matrimony service called IITIIMShaadi.com, which caters to the urban elite of society.

Just when we thought we'd reached the pinnacle, we came across another matrimonial platform called FAANG, created specifically for folks who work for tech giants. So it appears that you no longer have to rely on your pados wali aunty to find an engineer dulha anymore.

The matrimonial agency claims to discover your soulmate in the best tech businesses, because, unlike Seema aunty, they feel "you deserve no less". Iss maamle me ladki doesn't have to be "flexible"

The 'AI-Powered Matchmaking' site stands for the top five American tech companies - Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (Alphabet). You see the creativity here?

The site also appears to offer validated profiles, which have passed a necessary test and have been verified by LinkedIn for "current or previous experience in a major tech company." It seems to have "fine-grained screening" based on CTC, years of experience, stocks vested, and other factors.

As expected, Twitter users flocked to the site to react to FAANG's existence and wondered whether it was a hoax.

I thought TOI matrimony was funny until i saw these 2. Warning, facepalm moment, so clean your palms.https://t.co/l3qyf71O88 = made by spjain grad it seems !!https://t.co/ftj9RSKdZj = oh yes, really — =---++{MachFalcon}---~® (@afalak) April 1, 2022

This better be a joke or imma flip. are u f***g serious? Indian marriage industry is toxic enuf as it is... you don't have to make it more ridiculoushttps://t.co/Vy07Qj5a1F — Pramodh (@satyapramodh) March 31, 2022

FAANG shaadi.. a niche business idea! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zsMIhcmNBV — Ravi B. (@theotherhomie) March 31, 2022

I've seen it all, FAANG shaadi pic.twitter.com/4wxQNqHRsQ — Hemank (@Hemank_fpl) March 31, 2022

Bro I thought this was a joke. I wouldn't be surprised if the faang Shaadi has caste filters as well https://t.co/DkfXXjKwHQ — deivenki (@catchvp) March 31, 2022

After IITIIMShaadi now there's FaangShaadi.



Imagine going to ask out a girl, and she gives you a coding assignment in return to marry her. 🙈



The world is becoming cruel 😂😂



Girlfriend Marriage # pic.twitter.com/GWj3xtRyp4 — Vermaji ka ladka (@vershobhit) April 1, 2022

Wait, wait! Before you all go 'what the FAANG', let us break it to you that Faangshaadi.com is just a clever April Fool's joke.

But we don't blame you if you believed it was real up to this point. After all, it is India, and if we think about it, this isn't so far-fetched.