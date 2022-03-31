Karan Johar recently made headlines for promoting a website called IITIIMShaadi.com, a matrimonial site catering to the elite class of highly educated people. Twitter being Twitter dug into this news and a user pointed out that even the founder of the website, Taksh Gupta, is not from the IITs or IIMs.

The founder of IITIIMShaadi is from S P Jain School of Management 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UxHKyeKr63 — Sanskar (@verysanskarii) March 30, 2022

Doglapan had to make an entry here

Ashneer Grover was not wrong pic.twitter.com/MFpqGJKotf — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) March 31, 2022

The founder and CEO of IITIIMShaadi, Taksh Gupta, has done his bachelor from DU

I wish an IITian/IIMian starts up a https://t.co/5MT00UqvPx to maintain the balance xD — Sanskar (@verysanskarii) March 31, 2022

He's the real hero

The guy be like pic.twitter.com/8Y4dKBh8hQ — Vikass (@mrv_sam) March 31, 2022

Some users have other entrepreneurial ideas

Similarly there should be https://t.co/rkFAFpAm0C because it can cater much bigger market. — Amit Jewaria (@amitwaaaah) March 31, 2022

Even the employees aren't from IIT IIMs

I stalked all of their employees on Linkedin, even none of their employees are from IIT and IIM xD — Sanskar (@verysanskarii) March 30, 2022

He's not even from the real SP Jain

He is not even from real SP Jain, i.e. SPJIMR, but from Global. 🤣🤣🤣 — Silver Age Robin (@SilverAgeRobin) March 31, 2022

Good for him

Smart man knows how to make money off IITIIM vanity. Good for him I say. — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) March 31, 2022

On one hand, the whole concept of your degree defining your worth is absurd. On the other, it's also undeniable that the tags help you make more money - either by being an alumni or using it to cater to the alumni, just like Taksh did.

What's your dig on this whole fiasco? Let us know in the comments below.

