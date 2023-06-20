Ever since the release of Om Raut’s Adipurush, netizens can’t help but talk about the disappointed sighs the film invoked from all of us. The film’s dialogues, at many junctures, were outright laughable. The way the characters were dressed felt supremely unserious. And oh, the VFX…
…need we say more?
A Twitter user from the handle whydahi(Himesh’s version) (@vaidehihihaha) began a thread for “Better VFX than Adipurush“.
And many people obliged, sharing snippets of some of the GREAT visual effects seen in Indian movies, songs, and shows that were still better than Adipurush.
Take a look:
1. The magic we saw in the REAL Jurassic Park
Movie: Jeans
2. Not Daler Mehndi going in and out like Powerpoint slides
Song: Tunak Tunak Tun by Daler Mehndi
3. This mind-numbing HORRIFIC suhagrat scene was so bad it was actually good in all laughter-inducing ways
Movie: Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
4. We also have seen fake Bill Gates and he was SOMETHING
Movie: Half Girlfriend
5. Day 9000 of missing old Indian TV Shows
TV Show: Hatim
6. Indian daily soaps really have no match in the VFX department
7. This HYPER-REALISTIC on-ground news reporting
Okay, ON A SERIOUS NOTE…
8. Eega flew so Adipurush could walk
9. Brahmastra REALLY deserves all the appreciation
10. And Ra.One too. The film was way ahead of its time
Call them good; call them horrendous, these scenes were still more entertaining than the sheer disappointment we received from the much-anticipated film.