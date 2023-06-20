Ever since the release of Om Raut’s Adipurush, netizens can’t help but talk about the disappointed sighs the film invoked from all of us. The film’s dialogues, at many junctures, were outright laughable. The way the characters were dressed felt supremely unserious. And oh, the VFX…

…need we say more?

A Twitter user from the handle whydahi(Himesh’s version) (@vaidehihihaha) began a thread for “Better VFX than Adipurush“.

"Better VFX than Adipurush" — whydahi(Himesh's version) (@vaidehihihaha) June 17, 2023

And many people obliged, sharing snippets of some of the GREAT visual effects seen in Indian movies, songs, and shows that were still better than Adipurush.

Take a look:

1. The magic we saw in the REAL Jurassic Park

Movie: Jeans

Om raut this, Om raut that — my man Shankar invited a dinosaur to a wedding in 1998 https://t.co/253k2MZgXD pic.twitter.com/usJ1xzYWW6 — Imho (@Artoo_Detwo) June 18, 2023

2. Not Daler Mehndi going in and out like Powerpoint slides

Song: Tunak Tunak Tun by Daler Mehndi

3. This mind-numbing HORRIFIC suhagrat scene was so bad it was actually good in all laughter-inducing ways

Movie: Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

Jaani dushman set the bar so high in 2000s with a meagre budget of 15cr that even 600cr budget films are unable to match it now.pic.twitter.com/9NAeAGuNId https://t.co/IceIMwip9x — ح (@hmmbly) June 17, 2023

4. We also have seen fake Bill Gates and he was SOMETHING

ADVERTISEMENT

Movie: Half Girlfriend

Bill Gates in Half Girlfriend still wins https://t.co/SZNd3IAX4Q pic.twitter.com/mSi3loxgtG — Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) June 17, 2023

5. Day 9000 of missing old Indian TV Shows

TV Show: Hatim

6. Indian daily soaps really have no match in the VFX department

7. This HYPER-REALISTIC on-ground news reporting

Also Read: News Anchor ‘Flies’ In A VFX-Helicopter To Report Cyclone Biparjoy

Okay, ON A SERIOUS NOTE…

8. Eega flew so Adipurush could walk

"Better VFX than Adipurush"

SS Rajamouli Garu is class apart.

Eega(Makkhi) https://t.co/4Mx073Ey4H pic.twitter.com/BKP5mnj7tn — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) June 17, 2023

9. Brahmastra REALLY deserves all the appreciation

Sorry but brahmashtra deserves appreciation for thisss pic.twitter.com/zYmsLnTcxj https://t.co/CDQuBPeqxy — 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚•㉨ (@Crystal_Krish4r) June 17, 2023

10. And Ra.One too. The film was way ahead of its time

ADVERTISEMENT

Call them good; call them horrendous, these scenes were still more entertaining than the sheer disappointment we received from the much-anticipated film.