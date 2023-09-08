The world is full of surprises. Once in a while, it offers something that you might have never imagined was even possible. This time it’s this viral video. Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently spotted playing golf with former US president Donald Trump and it’s a crossover none of us had seen coming.

Take a look at the picture here.

Trump invited Dhoni to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The video shows Dhoni donning a blue t-shirt and his signature long hair. Trump, on the other hand, was seen in a white t-shirt and his famous red ‘MAGA’ cap. Dhoni can be seen taking a strike while Trump watches his move.

Take a look at the viral video here.

MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump.



– The craze for Dhoni is huge. pic.twitter.com/fyxCo3lhAQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023

This unlikely pair of two individuals with two entirely different personalities has got the internet talking. Dhoni fans are amazed to see their hero excelling at yet another sport. While some thought that the pictures were edited.

Here’s what people had to say.

The Match between Ice vs Fire — yk (@ykspeaks1) September 8, 2023

This is probably the most random linkup I've seen to date https://t.co/408c2qsFp3 — Ayush Chaudhary (@Souloteen) September 8, 2023

The most unlikely crossover. I thought this was edited at first 😭 https://t.co/wVgwRr0BMX — Aditya (@Aditya_SK_) September 8, 2023

Now this is what I was not expecting. Damnnnnn https://t.co/YmnMwY7O8F — Bikash KC (@imbkaskc) September 8, 2023

This is such an unexpected collaboration, you couldn't have seen it coming. https://t.co/TvnYg9tiCQ — Аshish Pradhan 🇮🇳🇺🇦🕉️⚕️🩺 (@DrAshishPradhan) September 8, 2023

???! I am so confused right now ???! https://t.co/6Z3sZdPTTR — Kaptaan Kohli ~ (@siedry_) September 8, 2023

I would have never imagined seeing these two personalities in one frame. https://t.co/xZlt1ohCaR — Yash Matange (@yashmatange2694) September 8, 2023

Yo what in the Avengers Endgame crossover is this lmao https://t.co/IU1ERjsvGC — Dallas Cricket (@DallasCricket) September 8, 2023

just wondering how did he pronounce Dhoni's name https://t.co/4ZpcEesxAz — Rupam (@_krazyfrog_) September 8, 2023

Truly a wild thing to happen.