The debate around owning a house vs. renting one is something that has been going on for years. Buying your own house is seen as a lifelong investment, especially in this day and age where rent prices are rocketing in the blink of an eye. A finance influencer jumped on the bandwagon to share his two cents on this topic and netizens trolled him for his impractical advice.

Taking to Twitter, finance influencer Sharan Hedge penned an elaborate thread on why he would not buy a house. He started the thread by saying that he pays ₹1.5 lakhs as rent for his ₹7 crores flat in Mumbai. He substantiated his argument by stating that if he invested in a Nifty 50 Index Fund which would get him 12% interest in the next 20 years, he would have ₹48 crores, whereas a flat will only get him ₹27 crores.

ADVERTISEMENT I live in the city of dreams, Mumbai💫



My flat costs ₹7 Crores but I pay just ₹1.5 Lakhs in rent



Buying it on EMI would've costed me ₹5 Lakhs p.m. even after paying ₹1.4 Crores in down payment🤯



Here's why I won't buy a house🧵👇 — Sharan Hegde (@financewsharan) March 2, 2023

[1] Rent is not burnt



Rather than buying, if I invest:

🔶₹1.4 Cr of Down-Payment and

🔶₹3.5L (EMI less Rent) p.m



say, in Nifty 50 Index Fund which gets me 12% p.a. for next 20 yrs?



I'll have ₹48.13 Cr🤯



Even if flat grows at 7% p.a., it'll be worth ₹27 Cr📉 — Sharan Hegde (@financewsharan) March 2, 2023

Further, he added that buying a home not only comes with EMI costs but also with registry, brokerage, taxes, etc. He mentioned how buying a house would lock him “not just emotionally but financially as well” and “it might make more sense to buy a house in the 40s”.

[5] More clarity over which city to live



Right now, I am in Mumbai because of my work



What if I feel like shifting to Goa?🏖️ Or say, Manali?🏔️



Buying a house will lock me not just emotionally but financially as well



It might make more sense to buy a house in 40s — Sharan Hegde (@financewsharan) March 2, 2023

Netizens did not agree with him. Fair enough point that buying a house comes with its own costs but landlords can increase rents and even ask you to vacate whenever they want. Paying lakhs in rent per month isn’t really a financially wise decision either. People also added that life is not all about excel sheets and these figures can also fluctuate considering the rising inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT Many trolled him for giving financial advice when he pays lakhs in rent. Here’s what people had to say.

Would love to know if your family owns one or more houses that you're likely to inherit? — 🌈Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) March 2, 2023

All of this makes sense, if you are prudent and disciplined enough to invest 3.5l every month for 20yrs instead of splurging it on vacation/luxury.



Taking a 5lpa commitment to pay every month for the next 20 yrs looks like prison. — Anoop (@anoopcodes) March 2, 2023

At this rate you should shift to Virar or Dombivali etc and pay rent of just 10-20k and invest remaining in SIP. Why waste 1.5 lacs in rent — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) March 4, 2023

In those days, influencers were not as prevalent, therefore if our parents had thought in this way, we would currently be homeless.👍 https://t.co/KWoIEGvOu6 — Utkarsh (@tiwariutkarshh) March 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT As much as your mathematics is right, in real world it doesn't make much sense.

In case of an unfortunate event one would rather have a permanent roof over their head in a smaller city not worrying about a fixed expense obligation than paper investments in hand. https://t.co/IAaDRkfKed — Balaji (@Balaji_kasiraj) March 3, 2023

1.5L rent 🤡 Sharan i understand this is not an investment advice but surely is an useless info. I may not have a strong finance understanding like you do. But my basic concept is clear about how owning a house is always better than staying on Rent. https://t.co/98DCby4xRY — My Love (@ItsGonnaBeEasy) March 3, 2023

The second sentence told me that this thread is out of my league. https://t.co/SpkyXKKnfu — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 3, 2023

The "just ₹1.5 Lakhs in rent" he talks about can feed and house 3 middle class families in a city like Mumbai 🤡 https://t.co/x7w1QSBeub — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) March 3, 2023

Ppl tend to think Rent remains the same through out our life.



That's not the case, it increases every year. But EMI doesn't.

Also if you want to move when in rented house to keep the the rent constant. It has the added transportation cost and other related issues. https://t.co/5eVbg2A3fh — ನಾವೇ (@ShanubhogrU) March 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Buying a house gives people a security net that a rented place does not offer.

Also Read: If Your Rent Budget Is ₹15,000, This Is What You Can Get In 10 Cities Across India