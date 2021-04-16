Looking for homes within ₹15,000/month? Here's what you can get in some of the major Indian cities.
1. Delhi
Location: Malviya Nagar
1 BHK with balcony.
Semi-furnished
Pet-friendly
2. Mumbai
Location: Thane
1 BHK in a gated community
No balcony
Unfurnished
3. Kochi
Location: Kakkanad
3 BHK independent house
Furnished
Covered car parking
4. Bengaluru
Location: Electronics City Phase 1
2 BHK on top floor
Semi-furnished
Parking, swimming pool and park in the society.
5. Jaipur
Location: C-Scheme
1 BHK on 2nd floor
Furnished
Reserved car parking
6. Pune
Location: Baner
1 BHK with 2 balconies
Car parking
Semi-furnished in a gated community
7. Kolkata
Location: New Town
3 BHK with balcony
Unfurnished
Car parking
8. Chandigarh
Location: Zirakpur
3 BHK with 2 balconies
Semi-furnished
Gated community, car parking
9. Indore
Location: Bengali Square
2 BHK with balcony on ground floor.
Semi-furnished
Car parking
10. Hyderabad
Location: Kanamet, Hi-Tech City
1 BHK with balcony
Semi-furnished
Pet-friendly
I'm moving to Kochi, right away. Where are you planning to move?