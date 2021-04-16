Looking for homes within ₹15,000/month? Here's what you can get in some of the major Indian cities.

1. Delhi

Location: Malviya Nagar

1 BHK with balcony.

Semi-furnished

Pet-friendly

2. Mumbai

Location: Thane

1 BHK in a gated community

No balcony

Unfurnished

3. Kochi

Location: Kakkanad

3 BHK independent house

Furnished

Covered car parking

4. Bengaluru

Location: Electronics City Phase 1

2 BHK on top floor

Semi-furnished

Parking, swimming pool and park in the society.

5. Jaipur

Location: C-Scheme

1 BHK on 2nd floor

Furnished

Reserved car parking

6. Pune

Location: Baner

1 BHK with 2 balconies

Car parking

Semi-furnished in a gated community

7. Kolkata

Location: New Town

3 BHK with balcony

Unfurnished

Car parking

8. Chandigarh

Location: Zirakpur

3 BHK with 2 balconies

Semi-furnished

Gated community, car parking

9. Indore

Location: Bengali Square

2 BHK with balcony on ground floor.

Semi-furnished

Car parking

10. Hyderabad

Location: Kanamet, Hi-Tech City

1 BHK with balcony

Semi-furnished

Pet-friendly

I'm moving to Kochi, right away. Where are you planning to move?