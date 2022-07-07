In the land-locked state of Madhya Pradesh, residents can now visit Anuppur to dip their toes in the water and have fun at the beach.



In a unique protest, residents of Anuppur have turned a giant pothole on the road into a "beach". The residents placed plants and some even brought chairs to replicate a beach shack. One can see people sitting on chairs in the pothole with their feet dipped in the rainwater. Some can be seen enjoying snacks in the pothole. While others are playing in the water as music plays in the background.

Located in the south-eastern part of Madhya Pradesh, the residents of Anuppur took this step to attract the local administration's attention ahead of the panchayat and urban body elections. According to reports, the residents faced difficulties while commuting on that road. Things worsened because heavy trailer vehicles ply regularly on that road and rains only worsened matters.



The video went viral on social media and netizens could not help but be amazed by this one-of-a-kind protest.



Kapildhara colony bijuri beach full enjoy

Anuppur,M.P. pic.twitter.com/xxHDpVfuFd — Deepak Ojha (@Deepakojha7852) July 5, 2022

MP ghazab hai… apna pradesh ajab hai — आशीष गौतम Ashish Gautam🇮🇳 (@_AshishGautam) July 4, 2022

Virodh Jatane ki ninja technic 🤣🤣 https://t.co/T198S0AaXU — Mithilesh Maurya🇮🇳 (@Mithile53644609) July 4, 2022

The most unique protest https://t.co/UGHry7Fy4c — Bala (@Bala__G) July 4, 2022

India mei content ki koi kami nahi hai 😅 https://t.co/LJvbq5voSa — Garv (ਗਰਵਿਤ) (@imgarvmalik) July 4, 2022

Potholes turn deadly during monsoons. One can only hope that the local authorities take cognizance of the matter.

