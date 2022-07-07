In the land-locked state of Madhya Pradesh, residents can now visit Anuppur to dip their toes in the water and have fun at the beach.
#MadhyaPradesh में लीजिए sea beach का मज़ा 😂 https://t.co/sLmT6c5qC2 pic.twitter.com/FLPkc5Y5V7— Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) July 4, 2022
Located in the south-eastern part of Madhya Pradesh, the residents of Anuppur took this step to attract the local administration's attention ahead of the panchayat and urban body elections. According to reports, the residents faced difficulties while commuting on that road. Things worsened because heavy trailer vehicles ply regularly on that road and rains only worsened matters.
The video went viral on social media and netizens could not help but be amazed by this one-of-a-kind protest.
Experience Goa's beach in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur 😂😭🤷🏻♂️#Development pic.twitter.com/kVWHeTVXFj— Sakul Garg (सकुल गर्ग) (@gargsakul31) July 4, 2022
Kapildhara colony bijuri beach full enjoy— Deepak Ojha (@Deepakojha7852) July 5, 2022
Anuppur,M.P. pic.twitter.com/xxHDpVfuFd
It's party time🤟 https://t.co/RzyNyfZtxQ— Beyond Science (@pioneerbhatt) July 5, 2022
अमेरिका से भी अच्छी है हमारे मध्यप्रदेश की सड़क https://t.co/E7xoOVybND pic.twitter.com/NT7GvEQTeI— Samir Verma (@samirverma2017) July 4, 2022
Virodh Jatane ki ninja technic 🤣🤣 https://t.co/T198S0AaXU— Mithilesh Maurya🇮🇳 (@Mithile53644609) July 4, 2022
India mei content ki koi kami nahi hai 😅 https://t.co/LJvbq5voSa— Garv (ਗਰਵਿਤ) (@imgarvmalik) July 4, 2022
Potholes turn deadly during monsoons. One can only hope that the local authorities take cognizance of the matter.