When we think of handbags, we think of how many things we can fit in them. But thanks to fashion, bags are getting smaller and smaller each day. And now, we have a bag that is smaller than the eye of a needle. Yes, you read that right.

A US artist collective, MSCHF, which is famous for its out-of-the-box art auction pieces has now come up with a Louis Vuitton bag that is smaller than a grain of sea salt. The bag is so narrow that it can pass through the eye of a needle. So small, that you need a microscope to see this piece of art.

Take a look at the post shared by MSCHF here.

And this is the actual size of the bag.

No doubt it is a phenomenal piece of art, people are questioning its utility. Some were wondering how many things can you fit in the bag. While others joked about the price the bag will fetch in the auction. Others were wondering what catastrophe would happen if someone mistakenly dropped it or lost it. The post fetched over 72K likes and more than 600 comments.

Here’s what people had to say.

Finally, a bag that can fit my patience.

