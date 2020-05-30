Food is sacrosanct for us Indians. We literally have emotions attached to it.

Aur itihaas gawah hai, jab bhi kisi ne humare emotions ke saath khilwaad kiya hai, humne dant ke jawab diya hai.

Remember when a Reddit user posted a picture of tandoori chicken dipped in tea for a meal?

And when someone posted a picture of gulab jamun-vada pav?

I felt like I have seen all possible weird food combinations in this world. Just then, I was reminded of ketchup and people's immense love for it with this picture on Twitter.

Do you eat watermelon like this or are you normal ?? pic.twitter.com/zpMcRQMw7e — meow next door (@Jungleebilli_) May 29, 2020

See, I have never liked ketchup with pizza, but I understand people who overload their pizza with it.

Hell, I can even try to understand those who put ketchup on poha and pulao.

Sorry, but this? Watermelon with ketchup. It is not just unacceptable, but also a crime.

And people on Twitter feel the same.

Reporting this under watermelon's harassmemt — Diksha🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) May 29, 2020

Crime against fruits — Sheena🌻 (@antt_shantt) May 29, 2020

Ye kya bawasir faila diye ho watermelon me — A LIT MeMeR☣ (@SarcasticGupta) May 29, 2020

Jaan haani k liye report karna hoga yeh — White Coat Walker (@The_Apple_killr) May 29, 2020

How do i unsee this🤕 — Prathamesh (@PrathameshK_) May 29, 2020

If 2020 was a fruit salad. — Ashish Aggarwal (@ashish1498) May 29, 2020

🥺 aise kaun khata hai bhai — Dolly Rupani (@DollyRupani1) May 29, 2020

What wrong did we do to deserve this?