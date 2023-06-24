Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently in the United States for his official state visit. It was his maiden state visit. During his recent address to the US Congress, his speech got him a standing ovation and cheers from the US lawmakers. But back home, it is not the speech that is being talked about; but a blunder our prime minister made while reading from the teleprompter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed himself in an unexpected hilarious moment when he switched “investing” to “investigating.” During his speech, he said, “I believe that investigating in a girl child lifts up the entire family.” Rather he was supposed to say, “Investing in a girl child lifts up the entire family.” This teleprompter blunder changed the whole meaning of the line.

Take a look at the video here.

"INVESTIGATING in a girl child"



Investigating nahi, Investing Modi Ji… pic.twitter.com/fN5UkTePJC — Narundar (@NarundarM) June 23, 2023

The video has gone insanely viral on social media. It has fetched over 5K likes and more than 497K views. This slip of tongue became the topic of all jokes on social media and it became the most talked about thing from his US visit. People on Twitter had a field day with memes and light-hearted banter on this goof-up.

Here’s what they had to say.

And who tf is clapping 😂😂 — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) June 23, 2023

😂 We have our own version of Borat . — Anoop J (@anoopzombie) June 23, 2023

Gaffes galore!

Modi Ji has provided a year's worth of meme material in this US trip.#ModiInAmerica https://t.co/vXlIxiR0Vh — GautamDas (@gautamdaz) June 23, 2023

He could have spoken in Hindi like he did during his talk with Joe Biden.



Translators have legitimate role when two leaders who do not speak a common language, talk. https://t.co/7AwWH8jJuy — Aftab Alam آفتاب عالم आफ़ताब आलम (@aftabcalm) June 23, 2023

Ew 😰



Wait, so every time he goes abroad and asks for ‘Investing in india’, he’s asking for India to be investigated??!! Someone please clarify! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/bJnuiNKS9d — Rohit  (@helloiamRo) June 23, 2023

Meme of the Day https://t.co/i5ln5UsqIe — SxD (@twiitsted) June 23, 2023

Even after reading from the teleprompter?💀💀

Haye bhagwan itni baezatti 🫥 https://t.co/1Yx39DhdrO — Aman Singh (@Aman_Ssinghh) June 23, 2023

One has to appreciate the efforts. https://t.co/c2AyWJXmDG — Professor Aurangzeb (@shoaibriz) June 23, 2023

What is my goat doing ?😭 https://t.co/2DfkeAHwir — ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ (@Don_Zizou5) June 23, 2023

After all, to err is human.

