Lately, there has been a lot of talk about Bengaluru being a problematic city to live in. Everything in the city is too darn expensive, and the living conditions are terrible. Right? Well, yes. But, isn’t that the case with most metropolitan cities? Well, here are a couple of things that happened in almost all big cities, yet, when they happen in Bengaluru, they come off as a shocking revelation to the world.

Tell me something more overrated than Bangalore. — Amanpreet Singh Gulati (@amanpreet_27) March 25, 2022

everyone here thinks bangalore is overrated and they’re absolutely right! — soumya (@_onlyrants) January 20, 2023

Bangalore is overrated. Bangalore is as bad as Delhi and Mumbai.

Stop hyping up the city! — villanelle 🔪 (@sssshshshh) May 25, 2023

Bengaluru is great, but some (read: most) times, it does come off as overrated, and these things will serve as proof!

1. The traffic

Bengaluru’s traffic issues are constantly talked about, but isn’t the traffic insufferable in most prominent cities around the world?

What is the advantage of #Bangalore traffic? It gives enough time to think about your mistakes from this life and all your previous lives. #Traffic — Baskar Mookkan (@bhaskar_mookkan) June 4, 2018

2. The rent

Again, rent is bad in most metropolitan cities, the availability of good places to live on rent in are usually scarce in such cities.

Average Rent in Bengaluru & Mumbai is going as high as ₹50,000 Per Month for a 2 BHK Flat



Work from Home is the need of the hour to make Metro Cities Decongest & Liveable — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) April 6, 2023

3. Roads flooding

The truth is, infrastructure issues are common in most big cities. I guess it has to do with how many people are either keen on or obligated to live in metro cities, so it makes no difference if they’re poorly maintained. Because hey, people will move there regardless, right?

As the water recedes slowly from Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru, let's look at what is happening in our cities.



Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, I can go on.. every single city had such flooding in recent times. In fact, these are annual rituals



Why? pic.twitter.com/yqz4nYyXbr — Srinivas Alavilli (@srinualavilli) August 31, 2022

4. Expensive cab services

To be honest, cab rides are criminally expensive almost all over the world. And especially so in big cities. But Bengaluru’s pricey cab rides have been a topic of great discussion for the past few months.

5. Maximum elitism

It’s common to see tweets about Bengaluru landlords being selective AF about the kind of tenants they want, or what kinds of crowds are prominently seen in bars there, but frankly, snobbery knows no bounds. Every city has a set of people who have trouble seeing outside of their bubble and privilege.

This is what some South Bombay folk think about rickshaw drivers not being allowed in SoBo pic.twitter.com/r1e9lSHMup — Div 🇮🇳 (@divijshahhh) June 1, 2023

6. Landlords of Bengaluru

There is a lot of buzz around Bengaluru landlords. Whether it’s because their standards are too high or because they’re investing in their tenant’s businesses or because they’re owners of cool tech companies. But, what is the big deal really? Because at the end of the day, these are simply examples of incidents where landlords are either ruthless or extremely kind – and I think that exists everywhere.

In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment pic.twitter.com/IfzUn0lPkl — Pawan Gupta (@pguptasloan) June 2, 2023

7. The work culture

Then, there have been headlines about people finishing off their work in the middle of movie theatres and traffic jams. But, if you’ve ever travelled in the Delhi metro, seeing people working on their laptops is a normal sight.

8. The tech-savvy behavior

Bengaluru folks frequently tweet about their food delivery agents using other delivery apps to make their work easier. But, quick question, what else do you expect from the IT capital of the country?

Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh — Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022

9. Vendors using UPI

It’s 2023, vendors are accepting UPI payments in many cities at the moment. No biggie at all!

Basically, at this point, smaller cities or towns are starting to look like better prospects for living in.